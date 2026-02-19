Hey, who's enjoying their Thursday? And who's looking forward to playing Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition later today?

Yep, you read that correctly — Nintendo has just dropped the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, which landed on Switch in March 2025.

If you already own the game on Switch, the upgrade pack will cost £4.19 / $4.99. Or if you don't have the game yet, then you can grab the Switch 2 Edition on the eShop for £54.99 / $64.99.

Those rumoured 60fps frames you thought would come eventually? They're right here in this upgrade pack. Docked resolution has also received a bump to 4K — if you have a TV that supports it. Otherwise, it'll just look smoother across the board.

A physical release will follow on 16th April 2026.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Will you be grabbing Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition? Been waiting for the upgrade to arrive? Let us know in the comments.