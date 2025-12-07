eShop Selects November 2025
Image: Nintendo Life

At last, we're almost at the end of 2025. Snow might be settling in where you are, temperature's dropping — or perhaps you're lucky to be reading from somewherein the southern hemisphere. But there's one thing that remains the same wherever you're reading from; it's eShop Selects time once again!

Here we are once again, looking back at the last month of excellent releases. And it was a busy one in Switch 2 land, with two major Nintendo releases in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Kirby Air Riders both launching. Did we get time to play much else?

Of course we did — and we've got a handful of the best hidden gems here from November 2025. Same rules as always apply: Our writers and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from November 2025 from titles we've reviewed of reviews. The three games with the highest scores will make the podium.

Easy, right?

Honourable mentions

Admittedly, the eShop was a bit quieter than previous months this year, so we have a limited selection. Looking at just 8/10s, so the best of the best, 5 games were in contention for the three spots. But that just means all five of these are absolutely worth your time.

Here's what just missed out, with the top three to follow...

3. 3rd Place - Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Switch 1 & 2)

Well wasn't this a nice surprise? The first of Lara's reboot series came to Switch and Switch 2 on the eShop in November, and it's a pretty impressive port, if we do say so ourselves!

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is a refreshing reminder of the talent at Crystal Dynamics, a studio that has been hit by layoffs over the years. While Mouse Mode and graphical fidelity hold this back from being the definitive way to play, it's still a great way to experience Lara's origins. The gameplay is as rock-solid as ever, and the visual design and world is incredible.

We recommend the Switch 2 version wholeheartedly, and scored it an 8/10 in our review.

2. 2nd Place - Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (Switch 1 & 2)

Goodness, it's like Level-5 never let off the gas. After wowing us with Fantasy Life i earlier this year (an eShop Selects winner, too!), the long-awaited Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road finally launched in November after years of delays and name changes. And, guess what? It's excellent.

Packed from goal-to-goal, Victory Road is a game that feels like you could play it forever. Heck, you don't even have to engage with everything, because the central soccer RPG loop is so darn good that you might not want to do anything else. It's a fabulous return for the series, and has us ever hopeful for that remake.

It's another 8/10 in our books, meaning that Inazuma Eleven is worth the wait; the Switch 2 version is excellent, too.

1. 1st Place - Demonschool (Switch 1)

Demonschool might have been late to class — it was delayed multiple times prior to its release last month — but here's another game that was absolutely worth the wait. So worth it, in fact, that it just sneaked into the top spot to become month's eShop Selects winner.

Twisting tactical RPG gameplay into a new form, and blending it with daily school life and demon hunting, Demonschool is almost too cool for school. It's bloody, messy, and street smart, full of quips and humour and dashes of Italian horror-inspired imagery. We can't get enough of that unique grid-based action, either.

Rounding out our set of 8/10s, Demonschool earns top marks from us, and we hope you consider enrolling.

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.