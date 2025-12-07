At last, we're almost at the end of 2025. Snow might be settling in where you are, temperature's dropping — or perhaps you're lucky to be reading from somewherein the southern hemisphere. But there's one thing that remains the same wherever you're reading from; it's eShop Selects time once again!

Here we are once again, looking back at the last month of excellent releases. And it was a busy one in Switch 2 land, with two major Nintendo releases in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Kirby Air Riders both launching. Did we get time to play much else?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Of course we did — and we've got a handful of the best hidden gems here from November 2025. Same rules as always apply: Our writers and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from November 2025 from titles we've reviewed of reviews. The three games with the highest scores will make the podium.

Easy, right?