After a year of silence, we've finally seen more of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the next game in the Pokémon: Legends series. And this time around, Lumiose City of the Kalos region is our stage.

During today's Pokémon Presents, we got a decent look at the game, including a plethora of returning Pokémon that we'll be able to catch in the city's Wild Areas. Yep, we can go for coffee and catch Pokémon. Everyone's dream scenario, right?

We've skimmed through all of the footage and highlighted all of the Pokémon we spotted wandering around Lumiose. We've only included Pokémon that appear during these trailers and in promotional screenshots, so while some evolutions might be missing, it's because we haven't actually seen them yet.

Any Pokémon in italics was confirmed in the first teaser from February 2024.

All Pokémon from the Legends: Z-A Trailers

The Starter Pokémon

We've got our confirmed Starter Trio for our second trip to Lumiose City! Gold & Silver fans are probably delighted, as two of the three are from the Johto region.

At the start of the game, you'll be able to pick from Chikorita, Tepig (from Black & White), or Totodile. Not a bad little selection.

Will they have new forms like the trio in Legends: Arceus had? We have no idea at the moment, but we hope so. We'd love to see Chikorita get some much-needed love in particular.

Gen 1 Pokémon (Red, Blue, Yellow)



Being the first Generation, you'll always expect to see a bunch of returning 'mons from the Kanto region. Z-A is no exception.

But there aren't as many as you might think this early on. We've seen a few of the obvious ones — Pikachu and Raichu, Magikarp and Gyarados, Charizard, and the Eeveelutions — but there are many, many more that could make an appearance.

Confirmed Pokémon Charizard Pidgey Pidgeotto Pidgeot Pikachu Raichu Bellsprout Weepinbell Victreebel Onix Kangaskhan Staryu Pinsir Magikarp Gyarados Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Dragonair

Gen 2 Pokémon (Gold, Silver, Crystal)

Generation 2 is one of the most popular Gens in the Pokémon franchise, and you can see that right out of the gate with the starters.

Chikorita and Totodile may well be the headliners here, but there are a couple of other returners that we're happy to see. Of course, with Eevee here, Umbreon was always a given (Espeon too, though we haven't see them yet). But the Mareep line is back in its full glory. Both Flaaffy and Ampharos can be found in the trailers, while Mareep can be spotted on the official Z-A website.

Confirmed Pokémon Chikorita Totodile Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Umbreon Heracross Larvitar

Gen 3 Pokémon (Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald)

Hoenn is home to many tropical-themed 'mons, so we're not sure how many of Ruby & Sapphire's finest will make their way to the hustle and bustle of city life. But we've seen a few.

No one should be surprised about Absol, who is one of the headliners in the trailer. We see it — and its Mega Evolution — multiple times. The same goes for the adorable Swablu and the regal Altaria.

Of course, Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire, remakes of gen 3, launched during Generation 6 — where Mega Evolution was introduced — so many of the Pocket monsters from Hoenn already have Megas. We have a hunch more of those will be coming back. Roselia is a given, seeing as Budew is back (see the next section), but who else?

Confirmed Pokémon Gardevoir Sableye Swablu Altaria Absol Bagon

Gen 4 Pokémon (Diamond, Pearl, Platinum)

Sinnoh — oh, wait, sorry, Hisui — was the home to the previous Legends game, Arceus. As such, we saw a lot of Gen 4 Pokémon making an appearance there.

It's still early, but Diamond & Pearl's selection is a little slim to start things off. But perhaps some of the best are yet to come. Surely we'll see the likes of Gallade, given that Gardevoir is here. And because of the other Eeveelutions, there's no way we're not seeing Leafeon alongside Glaceon, right?

Confirmed Pokémon Budew Roserade Lucario Hippopotas Hippowdon Glaceon

Gen 5 Pokémon (Black & White)

The generation everyone is convinced will be remade one day, Gen 5 actually gets a starter rep here thanks to Tepig, so Fire/Fighting fans will be satisfied. Maybe. Unless Emboar has a new career path.

Unova's managed to sneak in a few popular Pokémon to this new look Lumiose, including the Sandile line (Krokorok has been confirmed thanks to the official website, and Krookodile is in your trainer's team during a battle) and Chandelure. We haven't seen the other Ghost-type 'mons yet, but they'll be there, surely.

Patrat too, for some reason. We're sure Patrat has fans. Sorry.

Confirmed Pokémon Tepig Patrat Trubbish Garbodor Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Chandelure

Gen 6 Pokémon (X & Y)

As you'd expect, the Kalos region's native Pokémon make up a huge number of the roster for Legends: Z-A. And we saw lots of them in the new trailers.

None of the starters have made it — yet, at least — but we do have multiple fan favourites. Skiddo, Aegislash, Talonflame, Sylveon, Florges, Goomy, Litleo, and many more. This will probably be the most-represented gen when the full Pokédex is out there.

Confirmed Pokémon Bunnelby Diggersby Fletchling Talonflame Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Litleo Pyroar Flabébé Floette Florges Skiddo Gogoat Furfrou Espurr

Aegislash Spritzee Aromatisse Swirlix Slurpuff Inkay Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Sylveon Hawlucha Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Klefki Zygarde (10% Forme)

Gen 7, 8, and 9 Pokémon (Sun & Moon, Sword & Shield, Scarlet & Violet)

Right now, we have no confirmed Pokémon from the three most-recent generations. Give it time, and we're sure we'll get a handful.

After all, Duraladon (from Galar) would absolutely fit in a cityscape, right? We all need a walking Dragon-type skyscraper in our cities.

All Mega Evolutions

Mega Evolutions are back! And in the February 2025 trailer, we got our first look at them.

While no new Megas have been confirmed yet, plenty of returning favourites are making a comeback. Here are all of the Mega Evolutions we've seen so far.

Confirmed Mega Evolutions Mega Charizard X Mega Charizard Y Mega Kangaskhan Mega Gyarados Mega Ampharos Mega Gardevoir Mega Sableye Mega Altaria Mega Lucario

That's all for now! If you think we've missed anyone, let us know in the comments down below.