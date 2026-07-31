July Quiz
Image: Nintendo Life

Get your shades on and make sure you've applied enough sun cream, because our monthly quiz is about to get sunny.*

July might not have been quite as jam-packed with news as its super-busy predecessor, but there was still enough from Nintendo to keep us all entertained — hey, two first-party releases is nothing to be sniffed at!

Below, we've assembled 12 questions to test your knowledge on everything that went down in the last four weeks. We hope you've been keeping notes!

*Unless you're in the Southern Hemisphere, in which case grab a cardie.

When Is Nintendo Ending Switch 1 Sales?
Splatoon Raiders launched on Switch 2 this month, but where is the game set?
Image: Nintendo Life

The answer is Spirhalite Islands.

You join Shiver, Frye and Big Man on a treasure hunting expedition to the Spirhalite Islands.

Quiz Results

You scored x/12

  • 0-4: Don't worry, August is right around the corner!
  • 5-8: Not bad, but we guess this summer lovin' happened too fast!
  • 9-12: That's the way (uh-huh, uh-huh) July-k it!

We hope you enjoyed these questions! You'll find even more quizzes below.

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