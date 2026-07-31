When Is Nintendo Ending Switch 1 Sales?

Get your shades on and make sure you've applied enough sun cream, because our monthly quiz is about to get sunny.*

July might not have been quite as jam-packed with news as its super-busy predecessor, but there was still enough from Nintendo to keep us all entertained — hey, two first-party releases is nothing to be sniffed at!

Below, we've assembled 12 questions to test your knowledge on everything that went down in the last four weeks. We hope you've been keeping notes!