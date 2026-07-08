Nintendo has today expanded the Switch Online Game Boy and Game Boy Advance library with four more titles.

Switch Online members with a standard subscription can access the Game Boy titles, and if you also have an Expansion subscription, you'll be able to play the Game Boy Advance title.

Here are the games included in this latest update:

Nintendo: These four classics games are now available to play!

Game Boy

Game Boy Advance

Dr. Mario & Puzzle League

Tomato Adventure (Japan)

Japan has received the same titles this week, and also got the Japanese role-playing exclusive Tomato Adventure by the Mario & Luigi developer AlphaDream. To access this other title, you'll need to download the GBA 'Nintendo Classics' app from the Japanese eShop.