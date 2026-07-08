Nintendo has announced that it will offering up playable sessions of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort at this year's San Diego Comic-Con from 23rd - 26th July 2026.

Attendees can try out 4 of the 12 different sports on offer with the new entry, though which specific events have not been confirmed at the time of writing. This will be a first come / first serve kinda thing in which fans will need to queue up for their chance at playing Resort.

Otherwise, you'll be able to watch gameplay out on The Promenade while taking part in some family-friendly sporting activities hosted by event staff. If that's not enough, players who managed to go hands-on with Resort can put their skills to the test on 23rd July by going head-to-head with social media creator The Rizzler...

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Sorry, we just suddenly felt very old, for some reason.

Anyway, yes, The Rizzler. There will be no prizes offered for this event, and participants will be randomly selected by event staff. Cool..?

Regardless, this will be a nice little opportunity to try out Switch Sports Resort before it launched on the Switch 2 on 22nd October 2026.

Splatoon Raiders will also be playable during the event, though we'd wager that most passionate fans may have their hands on the full game themselves, since it launches on 23rd July 2026.