Nintendo has quietly confirmed that it will no longer sell the original Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch - OLED Model to retailers from mid-February 2027 in Europe.

It has also announced that sales of all consoles will cease on the official Nintendo Store at the same time. This news comes via an FAQ segment in the company's latest article regarding battery-replaced revisions for its products in Europe.

Here's the information in full:

"From mid-February 2027, almost ten years after Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, Nintendo will no longer sell to retailers hardware in the Nintendo Switch family of systems – specifically Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model. Sales of Nintendo Switch hardware on Nintendo Store will also end in mid-February 2027.

"Regarding availability at retail, please check with your local retailers in the future for more information. Nintendo Switch has an extensive library of games that continues to grow, and Nintendo Switch owners can continue to enjoy all their existing Nintendo games and accessories, and Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch Online, and other services will all continue for the foreseeable future."

It seems likely that Nintendo had decided to simply stop selling these systems entirely rather than revise them to include replaceable batteries, but then... it's also been nearly ten years since the Switch originally launched.

With a running total of 155.92 million units sold, momentum is naturally slowing down as customers begin to embrace the Switch 2. It was only a matter of time that the original console would cease to be sold altogether.

Still, it's a wild announcement, and an end of an era. Let's hope Nintendo can squeeze enough sales with its remaining stock to outsell the PS2, eh?