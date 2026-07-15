During Nintendo's most recent Direct broadcast, many were hoping for a final release date for The Duskbloods when it appeared mid-presentation. Alas, that didn't happen, but FromSoftware instead promised a network test for the summer, and now we have a date.

Relaying the news on social media, Nintendo announced that the network test will take place from 21st August to the 24th August. So basically a long weekend's worth of gameplay. Well, sort of.

To explain more, here are the specific dates and times:

August 21st (Fri) at 12:00 to 16:00 CEST

August 22nd (Sat) at 04:00 to 08:00 CEST

August 22nd (Sat) at 20:00 to 00:00 CEST

August 23rd (Sun) at 12:00 to 16:00 CEST

August 24th (Mon) at 04:00 to 08:00 CEST

Applications for the test are due to begin on 22nd July and end on 28th July, so be sure to keep an eye out for that. Naturally, we'll remind you much closer to the time and provide any relevant links to help ensure you secure your spot. For now, keep an eye on the official site. Those who are successful in their applications will be notified on 7th August.

There are no specific details on what exactly the test will contain, so we're not sure if we can expect to play around with different character builds or explore different locations, but hopefully it'll at least give us a decent idea of what to expect when the final game launches.

What we do know is that it'll support up to eight players in each multiplayer match, and FromSoftware has stated that bugs may be present during the test, which is understandable. Primarily, it's looking to put a load on the servers to check that it all holds up okay, check for any multiplayer anomalies, and test the overall game balance.

Finally, it's worth noting that you will need an active Switch Online membership to participate, while FromSoftware has stated that no screenshots or clips may be shared online. It's even going so far as to completely disable the Switch 2's capture button during gameplay.

In the meantime, FromSoftware fans can also look forward to the release of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on 28th August 2026. Thank goodness there are no clashes with the network test... We're not sure which we'd rather prioritise!