After a brief tease, Hasbro has now fully revealed its new line of Legend of Zelda: Heroes of Hyrule toys (thanks, IGN).

They're pretty much exactly what we were expecting, too. Three figures make up the first batch of toys, and these include Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf. What's perhaps more surprising is that they're based on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, bypassing Link's more iconic green tunic appearance. A part of us were genuinely expecting this to be our first look at the upcoming movie. Hey, maybe it still is..! Oooooh. Plot twist.

Standing at 6 inches tall, Link and Zelda will cost $27.99 each, while Ganondorf stands at 7.5 inches tall and costs $42.99. All have multiple points of articulation and come with plenty of neat little accessories. They will be available from Spring 2027.

So let's check them out:

Link

Zelda

Ganondorf

Pre-orders for all three toys will be available later today from the likes of Amazon and Walmart. Should any options arise for folks outside of the US, we'll be sure to let you know.