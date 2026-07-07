The next batch of Pokémon Lego sets have reportedly been revealed alongside new leaks this week.

First up is the news the Lego Arcanine set, which was previously leaked earlier this year, has now apparently locked in an August release. It's expected to be released alongside a Rayquaza set and a Munchlax set.

According to the update, Arcanine [set 72160] has 1190 pieces, Rayquaza [72168] has 1083 pieces and Munchlax [72150] has 757 pieces. Here's a look via the Lego Leak subreddit:

It doesn't stop there, with Lego apparently also planning to release an "Up-Scaled Red Minifigure" [set 40868] built from more than 900 pieces.

Along with this, there's supposedly a Poké Ball set [72154] on the way, which will recreate a familiar scene from the games and includes custom figures for Pikachu and Eevee. This would apparently include 2386 Lego pieces.