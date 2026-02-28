Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Capcom has done a great job with the Switch 2 port of Resident Evil Requiem, but if you're still debating about it and the PlayStation 5 release, you've come to the right place.

We've shared a side-by-side comparison of the game running on the Switch 2 and the PS5 Pro, and as you can see, the wizards behind other Switch 2 ports such as Street Fighter 6 have done it again!

As Digital Foundry mentioned in its own technical analysis, the Switch 2 is running a low internal resolution in docked but this version and the PS5 release actually end up comparing "fairly equivocally", and it's all thanks to DLSS.

Digital Foundry: On paper, a 540p image blown up to 1080p on a modern flat panel display doesn't sound great. However, DLSS looks surprisingly competitive. Fine detail like wires and fences can actually appear more temporally stable on Switch 2, while PS5's spatial upscaling solution (likely FSR1 or similar) looks noisier and less refined in motion. PS5 still wins overall on clarity, aided by its higher internal resolution and 4K UI (Switch 2 uses a 1080p UI), but the gap is much narrower than raw pixel counts would suggest."

In terms of cutbacks, as previously noted, geometry is pared back in the Switch 2 version and there are lower-quality textures. Capcom has also taken a "different" approach to the character hair design on Nintendo's new hardware, but overall it's a solid effort.