Nintendo's new sound clock device 'Alarmo' is now available in select locations around the world and the first impressions have already gone live.

If you are curious to know a little more - even after everything Nintendo has revealed, we've put together this brief round up highlighting a few outlets that have already tested it out. So here's the rundown so far...

We'll start off with The Verge discussing the setup process, but also admitting it's "very cute":

"That setup routine is actually quite lengthy and might prove to be a bit much for a child. You choose the date and time, of course, but you’re also led through configuring the clock’s motion-detection features, which takes a bit of time, and I didn’t see any way of skipping it. Alarmo’s millimeter-wave presence sensor works with bed sizes ranging from twin to king, and the screen is meant to face the middle of your bed... Is this thing absurdly expensive for what it is? Certainly. But for its demographic, it’s very cute, and there are small, thoughtful Nintendo touches throughout the experience — and I’ve barely dug in."

pic.twitter.com/cYdkWdnIiE here's our first look at Nintendo’s Alarmo clock. @chriswelch was able to pick one up in NYC today and has a detailed hands-on here: https://t.co/FiykLaRtXV October 9, 2024

CNET was also able to get this new device 'day one'. It shared some fun facts while noting how it seems like an expansion of the NIntendo brand:

"If you want to keep yourself surprised in the morning, you can randomize it between one game's wake-up sounds or randomize it to switch to any of the alarms available. There's also sleep tracking. All the motion sensors also help keep a record of how much you move around in your sleep, and the records are kept for one year... In a lot of ways, this clock almost sounds like the type of product Disney would sell. With Nintendo already having retail stores, movies and theme parks, maybe that's the point. $100 is a lot for a novelty gift, but this also looks like a smart device that will actually update over time."

Nintendo surprised the world with a high-tech alarm clock that turns waking up into a game. We unbox and set up Alarmo to see how it all works. pic.twitter.com/hFFAIK31sR October 10, 2024

If we see any other first impressions of this new Nintendo device, we'll add them to this round up here. In case you missed it, this clock has also received a day one update, bumping the firmware up to Version 2.0.0.

