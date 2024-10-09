Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Sigh... Okay, let's do this.

While fans are absolutely desperate to hear from Nintendo regarding the upcoming Switch successor hardware, the firm has instead revealed an official alarm clock dubbed 'Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo'.

Available now via Nintendo's official website for $99.99 with a retail release coming in early 2025, Alarmo will utilising motion detection technology to allow users to snooze their alarms with a wave of their arm, or stop the alarm altogether by simply getting out of bed.

As for what kind of sounds you can expect to hear, Alarmo will let you choose from 35 'scenes' inspired by five key Nintendo Switch titles: Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. You can also link your Nintendo Account to download additional scenes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Currently, this is only available for pre-order in North America and Canada, and you will need to ensure you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online to qualify for a purchase. If you happen to be in New York, however, the official Nintendo NY store will also be stocking it.

It certainly feels like a bit of an April Fool's joke considering the current anticipation around the 'Switch 2', right? Regardless, it still looks pretty cool, and we wouldn't mind getting our hands on one ourselves. It would certainly make getting up in the morning a tad easier!

What do you make of Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo? Will you be picking one up? Let us know with a comment down below.