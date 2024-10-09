Sigh... Okay, let's do this.
While fans are absolutely desperate to hear from Nintendo regarding the upcoming Switch successor hardware, the firm has instead revealed an official alarm clock dubbed 'Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo'.
Available now via Nintendo's official website for $99.99 with a retail release coming in early 2025, Alarmo will utilising motion detection technology to allow users to snooze their alarms with a wave of their arm, or stop the alarm altogether by simply getting out of bed.
As for what kind of sounds you can expect to hear, Alarmo will let you choose from 35 'scenes' inspired by five key Nintendo Switch titles: Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. You can also link your Nintendo Account to download additional scenes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Currently, this is only available for pre-order in North America and Canada, and you will need to ensure you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online to qualify for a purchase. If you happen to be in New York, however, the official Nintendo NY store will also be stocking it.
It certainly feels like a bit of an April Fool's joke considering the current anticipation around the 'Switch 2', right? Regardless, it still looks pretty cool, and we wouldn't mind getting our hands on one ourselves. It would certainly make getting up in the morning a tad easier!
What do you make of Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo? Will you be picking one up? Let us know with a comment down below.
Comments 37
The hardware reveal we've all been waiting for.
Not something I'd use, but looks neat. The timing (ha) of this is pretty funny though.
I love seeing Pikmin 4 here, only 5 games for the base clock and Pikmin is one of them! Pikmin is feeling like a bigger franchise now than it has ever been. I don't plan on getting this Alarmo ($100!) personally, but it does seem to have quite a bit of features.
Back in the Wii U era, Nintendo were working on a Quality of Life device that was apparently related to sleep and had a non-rectangular display. It was assumed cancelled, but I bet it turned into this.
Those sounds that play with the motion sensor are going to get on your nerves REAL fast. I'm glad I taught myself to just get up with the first few tones of my alarm clock. This product has absolutely zero benefit for someone like me. What a weird product to bring to the market in this day and age... Also the price tag is.... Hefty.
You can't make this stuff up.
They better not add Xenoblade music to this so I'm not tempted to buy it....
This is the funniest thing Nintendo could have done at this precise moment. I'm absolutely not buying a $100 alarm clock but I love that it exists. Never change, Nintendo
It's not what I was expecting from the successor to the Switch, but this kind of bold, radical innovation and reinvention is exactly what makes Nintendo such a vital and dynamic player in the console market.
Can't wait to wake up to the soothing sounds of Metroid escape music.
Nintendo out here trolling everyone who is desperately wanting Switch 2 news and honestly I'm here for it
Any word on a UK release? 🤞🏼
Cute, albeit unnecessary.
Even more-so if you just want the functionality without Nintendo sounds and music knocking you over the head.
No clue what this is really but I've been using my phone for the past few years to wake me up and that's gonna backfire on me one day.
Picked one up though I didn't expect such a hefty pricetag
I just love how it plays the end-of-day song from Pikmin when you get in bed. That nearly sold me on it alone.
Nintendoes what Nintenwants and gives Nintenfcks about what it's supposed to Nintendo
So this was what that one recent patent for a mysterious Nintendo device is for? Huh.
I’ll get it. It certainly oozes Nintendo charm. I want Splatoon 3’s Deep Cut to rouse me from bed. I’m a good enough rouser to not oversleep when an alarm is set. I imagine Splatoon 3 could play Toxic Anoxic (the King Salmonid theme) when you oversleep!
I believe the Alarmo page says E-E10+ so Xenoblade and Metroid probably won't ever get alarm themes.
@Sylamp I don't get why people are thinking Switch 2 news would come now when the holiday season is right around the corner.
Holy cow, $100!? That is not worth it at all for me. It doesn't even seem all that fun, to be honest. Even Pokémon Sleep has more interactivity to it.
I wonder if this was the device that was patented recently. Hahaha. The model number is "CLO-001." CLOck?? This is hilarious. Talk about unexpected.
I wonder if the date on the clock means anything ??
Canada is part of North America. We politely demand to be recognized!
Ah just what I need, another device for Nintendo to use to track my sleep and watch my movements
Cute. Might work as a gift, or just a collector's item.
If one of the downloadable ones has Yoshi (probably in the Mario Kart 8 one), I might actually get this.
That said... they certainly chose a time to reveal something like this lol.
This made my day. Nintendo is so iconic for announcing this while everyone is so hyped for Switch 2. Hope the orders come to the UK soon, as I do really wanna own one even as a piece of gaming history.
Hope it does well and they add a million more sounds tbf.
I hate any sound that is associated with my alarm so I will not be purchasing because I don't want to start hating the music from some of my favourite franchises.
Okay, that's nice and all.
But if I get woken up in this way, I have it exactly one day and one night before it's flying against the wall. Ugh.
Inksplats.
Exactly what I want to be awoken by!
I guess too many third parties have manufactured ‘Nintendo alarm clock’ they decided to call it a ‘Nintendo sound clock’. Leave it to Nintendo to tell you how something is.. lol
@TheExile285 oh I'm absolutely not expecting Switch 2 news before the holiday season, I just think the timing of this announcement is funny
Looks neat, but a hundred dollar alarm clock? Yeah I'm good thanks.
Not gonna lie, even though I still think there's a chance for the announcement of Switch's successor to happen this month it's pretty funny that we got this announcement instead today!
That said, hope those who'll get it will enjoy it even though I think it's quite pricey for what it is.
Can you play Doom on it ? Or , more officialy , Mario Kart ? Hackers`new toy !
It's so silly.
I want one.
Zelda: Open your eyes... wake up...
Open Your Eyes Multilanguage | Intro | Zelda Breath of the Wild
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DS-opRWWYjI
That is both annoying and genius. Just constantly little jabs together get you up.
Bet its more expensive than a clock should be.
