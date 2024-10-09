Instead of the Switch successor, Nintendo has this week announced a new alarm clock officially dubbed 'Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo'.

Now, if that wasn't already enough excitement for one day, in case you missed it, this new device can actually receive updates. Sleep enthusiasts who were able to purchase one today at the Nintendo New York Store can now update it to Version 2.0.0.

So, with this in mind, here are the full patch notes for the latest Alarmo update. It adds a new mode option, new records feature, includes a few other things and Nintendo is already rolling out the stability updates for it! Oh, and here's how to perform this system update:

Performing the system update You will receive a notification if a system update is available. Press the Notification Button when the envelope icon is displayed on Alarmo to see recent notifications and follow the steps shown to perform a system update.

Added “Moderate Mode” as a new Mode option.

Added “Movement Record” as a new Records feature. This will automatically display in Records if you go to bed during “Bedtime.” You can set this to On or Off in the “Records” menu on the device.

“Distance from bed” can now be set to 20in/50cm max for Queen and King size beds.

When “Check Sensor Zone” is run, an estimated “position of movement” will now be displayed.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

If we find out anything else going on behind the scenes with this latest update, we'll let you know. Nintendo's new sound clock can be purchased in North America from the official website for $99.99, with the device scheduled to arrive in Europe later this week.

