Nintendo has just done the most Nintendo thing imaginable and announced something that no one asked for while we're all waiting for something very specific that we're all asking for.
That said, Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo looks pretty darn cool; one of those things that we really didn't think we wanted, but are now absolutely itching to get our hands on. According to an Ask the Developer interview with the creative team at Nintendo, however, getting Alarmo to the finish line wasn't quite smooth sailing.
Tetsuya Akama and Yosuke Tamori sat down to discuss the Alarmo project and the specific challenge of having software developers and hardware developers collaborating so closely together on a single project. Supposedly, this particular mix of teams led to some misunderstandings during development that made it all the more challenging:
Tamori: The gulf between our respective development cultures and personalities led to quite a few...differences in understanding. (Laughs) Relatively speaking, Akama-san and I are designers, so we tend to use abstract words. But fuzzy expressions are difficult to understand for system software programmers and hardware engineers who are used to creating things with precision. If we go up to them and share how we want to improve the responsiveness further, they’ll ask for specifics like, “Well, then how many seconds is acceptable?”
Akama: Or if we tell them, “Make it go boing!,” the programmers might come back with, “Define boing.”
The pair even went so far as to state that development came to a complete standstill due to the differences in development culture and the exacerbation that the Covid-19 pandemic caused in the middle of the project:
Tamori: At one point, we were so stumped on the development of Alarmo that we put everything on hold and set aside a week to go and make whatever we wanted instead.
Thankfully, of course, everything came together in the end. Tamori and Akama even brought along a couple of prototype alarm clocks used during development. The more cuboid variant came with a dot matrix LED display rather than the LCD screen seen in the final build, while the latter variant is much closer in design to the finished product.
Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is now available for order in North America and Canada for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. It will become available in Europe later this week, while a retail release is currently planned for early 2025.
Yeah, we're all stumped, too.
Nintendo wants a piece of the home utilities pie that their competitors are offering (Sony: tv’s and loads of products, Xbox: series X fridge).
What a great Nintendo thing to do. I’ll be buying this day one for sure. Heck you Switch 2, you can come in 2026 for all I care
I'm glad they didn't go with the dot matrix LED design. The final product definitely looks like something made by Nintendo, which is the biggest appeal factor imo.
It’s good, but it’s no Animal Crossing DSiWare alarm clock.
There being an Ask the Developer for this makes it even funnier!
Ridiculousness in more than one sense aside, I'll definitely read it wholly of it when I can.
They announced it a decade ago and it is finally out!
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2014/01/satoru_iwata_announces_a_quality_of_life_platform_business_of_non_wearable_technology
@Friendly a heater.
J/k, no hate for the ps5, I just couldn't pass up the opportunity
Nintendo’s been making alarms since 1981.. the Game & Watch specifically
I love how Nintendo think their fans will pay $100 for... an alarm clock.
They probably will too.
Anyone confused about this seemingly "random" release from Nintendo should take a look back at its history.
I will say, though, I'd hate this alarm clock. It's way to "chipper" for 7:15AM!
Also, I don't see this one going over too well with couples.
Nintendo here to make sure everyone goes woke on time!
My main take away is that the actual hardware making part of Nintendo is also divided up into groups and is called TDD now
Excited to play doom on it
They could be using this same motion detection tech in the next console to have more precise, or even controller-free motion control. So anyone using this will give them usage data if it’s hooked up to the net. Possibly. 🧐
I suppose we were all alarmed by this news today. Also, I wonder what the mail button does, exactly. And if it has connectivity with Switch's successor.
Called it
😝
@gcunit Applause!!! Never give up on your dreams!
If Nintendo can take ten years to give us no one was interested in, you can fullfill your dreams!
@Bobb 😅
A heating fan.
If you look at the top it has WiFi and email connectivity, why would you need that on an alarm clock?
And 100 usd? Yeah, not happening Nintendo
@Bunkerneath The trailer shows that it's possible to add more alarm sounds in the future.
I personally hate the idea of using your favorite song as an alarm. You'll end up dreading the first few chords of a song forever.
....so I'm late 30's and bought this..... FOR MYSELF.
Lmao... Nintendo should have tweeted that a new hardware announcement was imminent and have everybody falsely hyped for switch 2.
just another thing to charge, hard pass. funny concept tho.
@GamingFan4Lyf too bad they don't mention Metroid music in it. I'd like to be woken up by the sound of The Theme of Samus Aran (Dread version)
I picked one up just for kicks. LOL will end up giving to my nephew .
