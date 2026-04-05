April is officially underway, and it's another action-packed month for the Switch 1 & 2 in terms of new releases.

There's a little bit of something for everyone - starting with Goat Simulator 3 on Switch 2, which is already available! Next week we've got Pokémon Champions, and in the middle of the month is the launch of Tomodachi Life and Capcom's new IP Pragmata. And to go out with a bang, He-Man: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is bringing more beat 'em up fun on the 28th.

Here are the many highlights of April, with commentary provided by Mai and Alana in the video above.

Goat Simulator 3 - Out now (Switch 2)

Goat Sim 3

Darwin's Paradox - Out now (Switch 2)

Darwin Paradox

Pokémon Champions - 8th April 2026 (Switch)

Pokemon Champions

ZPF - 16th April 2026 (Switch)

ZPF

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - 16th April 2026 (Switch)

Tomodachi Life

Mouse: P.I. for Hire - 16th April 2026 (Switch 2)

Mouse for Hire

Pragmata - 17th April 2026 (Switch 2)

Pragmata
Image: Capcom

Vampire Crawlers - 21st April 2026 (Switch)

Vampire Crawlers

Outbound - 23rd April 2026 (Switch)

Outbound

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction - 28th April 2026 (Switch)

He-Man

inKonbini: One Store. Many Stories - 30th April 2026 (Switch 1 & 2)

Inkonbini

Amnesia: Rebirth - 30th April 2026 (Switch 2)

Amnesia

Is there anything from our video here you'll be checking out this month? Let us know in the comments below.