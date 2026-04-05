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April is officially underway, and it's another action-packed month for the Switch 1 & 2 in terms of new releases.

There's a little bit of something for everyone - starting with Goat Simulator 3 on Switch 2, which is already available! Next week we've got Pokémon Champions, and in the middle of the month is the launch of Tomodachi Life and Capcom's new IP Pragmata. And to go out with a bang, He-Man: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is bringing more beat 'em up fun on the 28th.

Here are the many highlights of April, with commentary provided by Mai and Alana in the video above.

Goat Simulator 3 - Out now (Switch 2)