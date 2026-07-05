Honourable Mentions
It was a tight contest this month, with a tie for second place. But before we get to the top three, here are the three that just missed out on a medal (shoutout to to a T, too - a 6/10 but an intriguing game nonetheless):
Now, onto our three winners...
While we might have preferred a Console Archives version of Tekken 2 or Tekken 3, we've been starved of Namco's series on Nintendo platforms - this is only the series' fourth appearance after Tekken Advance, Tekken 3D, and Tekken Tag Tournament 2.
So, any chance to get down with Kazuya and co. is greatly received, and Hamster has done its usual solid work in bringing the arcade original to Switch 2. "In sticking to its arcade roots, however, we miss out on several unlockable characters," said Ollie in his mini review.
Fingers crossed that Hamster keeps going with the sequels, then.
Bringing the middle, and perhaps best, entry in the Survivor trilogy to a Nintendo console following Tomb Raider (2013), this is Switch 2-only.
"As is often the case for these kinds of ports," said Mitch in his review, "the absolute best performance and presentation is traded for the ability to play the game portably with no content cuts."
Fortunately, Aspyr's 30fps cap is a smooth one, and this is a generally good port of a great game. The number of Lara's adventures on Nintendo systems is quickly catching up with other platforms, too. Jolly good. Carry on.
Gavin first wrote for Nintendo Life in 2018 before joining the site full-time the following year, rising through the ranks to become Editor. He can currently be found squashed beneath a Switch backlog the size of Normandy.