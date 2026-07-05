eShop Selects June 2026
Image: Nintendo Life

It's time for this month's (read: last month's) eShop Selects, our look back at our favourite eShop-only releases from the last 30-ish days.

In June, we had six games that met our criteria for our monthly showdown: Switch eShop games that don't have physical releases (including Game-Key Cards) at the time of release.

As always, our writers and contributors have voted for the top three eShop games we reviewed that scored at least a 7/10 in June 2026. We then tally the votes and the trio with the highest number of votes takes to the podium.

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Honourable Mentions

It was a tight contest this month, with a tie for second place. But before we get to the top three, here are the three that just missed out on a medal (shoutout to to a T, too - a 6/10 but an intriguing game nonetheless):

Now, onto our three winners...

Joint 2nd Place - Arcade Archives 2 Tekken (Switch 2)

While we might have preferred a Console Archives version of Tekken 2 or Tekken 3, we've been starved of Namco's series on Nintendo platforms - this is only the series' fourth appearance after Tekken Advance, Tekken 3D, and Tekken Tag Tournament 2.

So, any chance to get down with Kazuya and co. is greatly received, and Hamster has done its usual solid work in bringing the arcade original to Switch 2. "In sticking to its arcade roots, however, we miss out on several unlockable characters," said Ollie in his mini review.

Fingers crossed that Hamster keeps going with the sequels, then.

Joint 2nd Place - Rise of the Tomb Raider (Switch 2)

Bringing the middle, and perhaps best, entry in the Survivor trilogy to a Nintendo console following Tomb Raider (2013), this is Switch 2-only.

"As is often the case for these kinds of ports," said Mitch in his review, "the absolute best performance and presentation is traded for the ability to play the game portably with no content cuts."

Fortunately, Aspyr's 30fps cap is a smooth one, and this is a generally good port of a great game. The number of Lara's adventures on Nintendo systems is quickly catching up with other platforms, too. Jolly good. Carry on.

1st Place - The Drifter (Switch 1 & 2)

"Maybe the Golden Age of graphic adventures was not in fact the LucasArts and Sierra era," suggested Roland in his review. "The Golden Age might just be right now...and [The Drifter] holds its own alongside some of the genre’s best."

High praise indeed, but play Powerhoof's game and it's quickly obvious that it's no exaggeration to count this alongside your Monkey Islands and Gabriel Knights in the all-time point-and-click rankings. This is a gripping adventure that's "sweary, violent, and grotesque."

Those of us on the team who have played it evidently love it. Those of us who haven't are desperate to catch up with it over the summer. It's on Switch 1 and 2, so everyone's a winner.

< Nintendo eShop Selects - May 2026

Do you agree with our ranking? Tell us about your favourite eShop releases of last month by voting in our poll and sharing your thoughts in the comments.

What's your favourite June 2026 eShop game from our picks?

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.