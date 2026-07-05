It's time for this month's (read: last month's) eShop Selects, our look back at our favourite eShop-only releases from the last 30-ish days.

In June, we had six games that met our criteria for our monthly showdown: Switch eShop games that don't have physical releases (including Game-Key Cards) at the time of release.

As always, our writers and contributors have voted for the top three eShop games we reviewed that scored at least a 7/10 in June 2026. We then tally the votes and the trio with the highest number of votes takes to the podium.