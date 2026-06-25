Update [ ]: Square Enix's official translation of its latest shareholders meeting has now been published on its website. It seems this was a question about a possible Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy XV, and according to company, it's "not entirely impossible". Here's the full exchange:

Question: Does the “FINAL FANTASY VII” remake released on the Nintendo Switch 2 imply that it is technically feasible to port other past entries from the “FINAL FANTASY” series? I would like to see a Switch 2 version of “FINAL FANTASY XV.” Are you considering that?

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Answer: First, while there are certain hardware constraints when it comes to faithfully replicating the exact experience of “FINAL FANTASY XV,” we can say that it is not entirely impossible. As to whether we will actually deploy it on the Nintendo Switch 2, we will pass along your input to the development team as a valuable perspective on marketing and future platform options.

Original Story: [Thu 25th Jun, 2026 06:55 BST]:

Square Enix has released multiple Final Fantasy games on Nintendo's hybrid platforms in recent years, so what else could be on the horizon? At the company's most recent shareholders meeting, there was reportedly a question about the possibility of Final Fantasy XV getting a Switch release.

According to a rough translation, Square Enix has acknowledged the idea, claiming a Nintendo version would not be "completely impossible" from a technical standpoint, so it's apparently "under consideration".

Square Enix seems to be open to bringing just about any Final Fantasy game to Nintendo's platforms right now. While this latest response is believed to be about a "Switch" version, the company is slowly shifting more focus to the Switch 2. Earlier this month, it announced FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster would be arriving on Nintendo's new hardware in July.

Technically, XV has been available on the Switch eShop since 2018, but the catch is it's the mobile title Pocket Edition HD, which we called an "inferior version clone of the already divisive game", awarding it six out of ten stars. The original game, featuring open-world gameplay, debuted on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2016. Push Square gave it a score of eight out of ten.

Although there's no serious word about Switch (or more likely the Switch 2) getting the proper XV experience, or something similar, Square Enix has locked in some other titles. Apart from the X/X-2 HD Remaster, it's bringing XIV Online to the Switch 2 in August, and is following this up with Resonance in October, and Revelation in 2027.