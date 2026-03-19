After its big reveal at the end of last year, Poncle has today announced the release date for it's wild-looking deckbuilding, dungeon-crawling Vampire Survivors spin-off, *inhales* Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors.

Crawlers will arrive on Switch 1 and 2 on 21st April for £9.99 / $9.99 / 9,99€, which, given how many hours we've poured into Vampire Survivors, feels like a small price to pay.

For those who have missed this one up until now, Crawlers seems to be just as addictive as its predecessor. This is a deckbuilding dungeon crawler, where you'll be exploring familiar Vampire Survivors locales and taking out the enemies therein with your deck of cards.

There are some roguelike elements thrown in along the way (of course), so we can expect this one to gobble up a good amount of our time, too.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from its eShop page:

Snowballing, turn‑based carnage: Play cards in ascending mana order to land combos; each step multiplies the next card’s effect. Use Wilds to extend the stack and keep going to 10, 20, 30… Can you reach infinite?

Pick your pace: Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: The outcome is always accurate, we call it hyper for a reason!

Deck-Building: Accumulate experience and level up to gain new cards, headbutt chests for customization gems and power‑ups; chase weapon evolutions and summon survivors to trigger cascade of effects and break the game.

Crawling: Explore multi‑floor dungeons packed with something seldom seen in Vampire Survivors: functioning walls. And then all sorts of unique treasures and interactions. Find the shovel to dig into the next floor, that will most likely take place in the clouds!

Gosh, with only one month to go before this one comes out, we'd better get cracking with our backlogs now — lord knows we'll struggle to get around to them post-launch...