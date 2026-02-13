Well, Konami certainly had a heck of a State of Play yesterday, didn't it? We got some big hitting names making their grand return, but also one or two new IPs, one of which we already knew about — Darwin's Paradox!

Co-developed with French studio ZDT Studio, the unusual octopus-starring platformer is coming to Switch 2 and now has a release date of 2nd April 2026.

But that's not the big news here at all, oh no. You can download a free demo on the eShop now and experience one of the game's levels, which is just one big Metal Gear Solid reference.

Yep, a stealthy octopus. Who knew?! And Darwin even gets a Snake-inspired skin in the demo, which will be available in the full game as an Easter Egg.

If this is your first time hearing about Darwin's Paradox, let's fill you in. Inspired by big-budget animated movies, Darwin is an octopus who is suddenly swept away from his ocean home by a beam of light. In his adventure to make it home, Darwin will uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the world, meaning he's the one who may have to save humanity.

Darwin's Paradox blends platforming and puzzle-solving where you'll get to explore creative worlds and meet colourful characters. It's something pretty different from Konami, and we're excited to check out the demo.

The game was originally planned for Switch 1, but the team moved development over to focus exclusively on a Switch 2 release. Perhaps the right move given the level of detail we've seen from the trailers so far.

Have you checked out the Darwin's Paradox demo yet? Looking forward to the full release? Let us know in the comments.