Square Enix recently announced it would be releasing DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition for the Switch 2 this September.

The official game site has already revealed certain information about this version of the game, and now it's been updated again with the resolution and frame rate, detailing the previously confirmed "performance" and "quality" modes.

If you do plan on revisiting this entry on Nintendo's new hybrid system, here's what you can expect:

Q. What are the differences between the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2 version?

The game content remains the same, but there are differences in rendering specifications based on the hardware's processing power. The Nintendo Switch 2 version allows you to switch between the following two modes from the system menu: - Performance Priority Mode (1080p/60fps) - Quality Priority Mode (1440p/30fps)

If we find out more details about the Switch 2 version's performance and resolution, we'll provide an update.

Square Enix has also previously confirmed it has "no plans to sell an upgrade pack to upgrade the Nintendo Switch version to the Nintendo Switch 2 version". Save data from the existing Switch version of the game won't be compatible with the Switch 2 version, either.

You can find out more about the Switch 2 version of the game in the announcement story here on Nintendo Life: