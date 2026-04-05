As early signs of spring emerge after a pretty rough winter, there's only one thing we can think about right now: what's waiting for us on the eShop. Yep, it's eShop Selects for March 2026, and yes, believe it or not, there's lots to dig into besides building and breaking things in Pokémon Pokopia.

It's actually been a stellar month for games, with February's quality carrying over to this month. How are we only three months into 2026 and already drowning in games?

Before we dive into the very best of our eShop games from March, here are the rules as a reminder: our writers and contributors vote for their top three eShop games we reviewed (and scored at least a 7/10) that launched in March 2026. The three games with the highest overall scores from the votes will then make up the top three.