March 2026 eShop Selects
Image: Nintendo Life

As early signs of spring emerge after a pretty rough winter, there's only one thing we can think about right now: what's waiting for us on the eShop. Yep, it's eShop Selects for March 2026, and yes, believe it or not, there's lots to dig into besides building and breaking things in Pokémon Pokopia.

It's actually been a stellar month for games, with February's quality carrying over to this month. How are we only three months into 2026 and already drowning in games?

Before we dive into the very best of our eShop games from March, here are the rules as a reminder: our writers and contributors vote for their top three eShop games we reviewed (and scored at least a 7/10) that launched in March 2026. The three games with the highest overall scores from the votes will then make up the top three.

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Honourable Mentions

March has been surprisingly stacked, and while the months ahead look a little calmer, that just means you have more time to play some of these games that didn't quite make the cut. As always, some of these are getting physical releases later in the year, but for now, they're digital-only.

We're missing a single late-March release in South of Midnight (we'll have a review for that one soon!). Fortunately, there are still nine games that missed out on a podium spot. We told you it was a busy one!

Here's what just missed the cut:

3rd Place - Scott Pilgrim EX (Switch 1 & 2)

"Have you said the L-Word yet?" We've certainly said the L-word about Scott Pilgrim EX, the surprise sequel to the fantastic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. Tribute Games has taken the site-scrolling beat 'em up formula of the first, greatly expanded the cast, and brought in some RPG elements to boost stats and attacks.

Each character has an extremely unique moveset, with Scott feeling very different from Gideon, with Matthew's puppeteering attacks being the standout. Add in beautiful pixel art, a new story from Bryan Lee O'Malley, and fantastic music from Anamanaguchi, and it's a fan's dream.

We gave Scott Pilgrim EX a 9/10, and we hope this isn't the end for Sex Bob-omb and friends.

2nd Place - Minishoot' Adventures (Switch 1 & 2)

Remember the Indie World Showcase we had at the beginning of March? Remember that we got multiple shadowdrops? The first of these to make the top three here is Minishoot' Adventures, a twin-stick Zelda-style adventure. It came out on Steam a few years ago, but the Switch 2 (and Switch) is the perfect home.

While simple on the surface and short in playtime, Minishoot' Adventures is crafted with pure love and delight for both genres. The colourful visuals entice you to explore, and you're left to your own devices for most of the game, just like classic top-down Zelda. It's also got some bite to it, too.

If you're curious but haven't taken a chance yet, check out our 8/10 review of the game to see why we enjoyed it so much.

1st Place - Blue Prince (Switch 2)

Blue Prince, probably one of our most-wanted Switch 2 ports, finally made our dreams come true at the beginning of the month. Rounding out March's Indie World Showcase, this fantastic roguelike puzzler got Switch 2 players scratching their heads as they try to reach room 46, and solve a plethora of other mysteries, about the main manor.

While 30fps might be a bit disappointing, this is otherwise the complete experience you can get on PC and PS5 — the atmosphere is fantastic, the puzzles are devilish, and the premise is moreish. Just one more run through the house? Oh, go on then.

Congratulations to Blue Prince on being our March 2026 eShop Selects winner, and it's a very worth one too. Find out why in our glowing 9/10 review.

< Nintendo eShop Selects - February 2026

Do you agree with our ranking? Tell us about your favourite eShop releases of last month by voting in our poll and sharing your thoughts in the comments.

What's your favourite March 2026 eShop game from our picks?

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.