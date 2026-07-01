To end the month of June, Nintendo has released a new update for Mario Kart World on the Switch 2.

It's a little more than just fixes, with the general changes for Version 1.7.0 also including the arrival of the "Drill Rally" and "Boomerrang Rally" in the Knockout Tour mode. Nintendo has also confirmed more rallies will be added in the future.

Along with this, you can now add stickers in Photo Mode. Nintendo has also made a bunch of other general changes and adjustments, and as usual, there are multiple fixes.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the official Nintendo support page:

Mario Kart World: Ver. 1.7.0 (Released 30th June 2026)

General

Drill Rally and Boomerang Rally have been added to Knockout Tour. You can select these if you have played one of the rallies in Knockout Tour.

When you are using Photo Mode on the pause menu, you can now add stickers. You can add stickers using touch controls or mouse controls as well.

Raised the acceleration performance of characters and vehicles that had low acceleration.

Raised the gliding speed of characters that had high speed and that of some other characters and vehicles.

Made it so the player can hop right away after being hit by Kamek’s magic or Bullet Bill.

Adjusted conditions where the player can do a Jump Boost by shaking the controller when racing on top of the water.

Adjusted behavior after landing on rivals and made it so the dash time after landing is longer.

Made it so that the player can stop a slipstream when braking before the slipstream starts.

Adjusted rate at which players can acquire items from item boxes in races and in Knockout Tour.

Made it so that players can see the Super Horn a rival is holding.

Added a ramp to the race that heads from Airship Fortress to Bowser's Castle.

Added support for Thai. You can change the language in System Settings > System > Language.



Fixed Issues