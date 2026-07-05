Last October, WayForward announced it was currently hard at work on a seventh entry in the Shantae series.

The team mentioned at the time how it wouldn't have much to say about this project for a while, but we've now got an update, with the reveal of a "brand-new teaser image" at Anime Expo 2026 this week.

As you can also see, the same update reveals the title is "coming in 2027".

WayForward: "Enjoy this brand-new teaser image revealed at Anime Expo for the next Shantae game, currently in development!"

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No other information about this new project has been shared at this stage, so keep an eye out for more updates in the future.

Shantae originally started on the Game Boy Color in 2002. And last year, WayForward revived the lost GBA title, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution.