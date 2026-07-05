Hello everyone, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we looked at Diddy Kong Racing for the N64, pitting North America and Europe against Japan in a good ol' duel. Japan won the battle this time, netting 66% of the vote. Well done!

This time, we'll be heading over to the Wii to check out Rhythm Heaven Fever, the third entry in the beat-bopping series. Released in 2011 in Japan, it made its way west in 2012 and received generally positive reviews. It was followed by Rhythm Heaven Megamix in 2015, then Rhythm Heaven Groove in 2026.

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We've got a proper three-way battle this week, so get ready to cast that all-important vote!