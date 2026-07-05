Rhythm Heaven Fever - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello everyone, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we looked at Diddy Kong Racing for the N64, pitting North America and Europe against Japan in a good ol' duel. Japan won the battle this time, netting 66% of the vote. Well done!

This time, we'll be heading over to the Wii to check out Rhythm Heaven Fever, the third entry in the beat-bopping series. Released in 2011 in Japan, it made its way west in 2012 and received generally positive reviews. It was followed by Rhythm Heaven Megamix in 2015, then Rhythm Heaven Groove in 2026.

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We've got a proper three-way battle this week, so get ready to cast that all-important vote!

North America

Rhythm Heaven Fever - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Crikey, there's a lot going on here, but it just works, y'know? The characters, the colours, the composition... It's eye-catching, and we love it.

Europe

Rhythm Heaven Fever - EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Known at Beat the Beat: Rhythm Paradise in Europe, this approach loses some of the colour of the North American design, but retains the same energy. The speakers next to the title is a great touch, too!

Japan

Rhythm Heaven Fever - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Ooh, this one is very abstract. Lovely rainbow colours in the background, and the dotted lines emanating from the title give a real sense of rhythm – which is obviously the whole point. Good stuff, indeed!

Which region got the best Rhythm Heaven Fever box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!