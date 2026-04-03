If you plan to play the Switch release Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on your Switch 2, there will be some slight improvements.

As detailed in Nintendo's recently published FAQ, while there are "no differences in the software content", the gameplay will take advantage of the Switch 2's capabilities. For starters, this includes faster load times as well as GameChat support for users with an active Switch Online membership.

Additionally, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream runs at the "higher resolution" of 1080p in Switch 2's handheld mode. Nintendo also notes how the full game "does not support" the Switch 2's Handheld Mode Boost feature.

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"When playing Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch 2, you can play at a higher resolution (1080p) than using handheld mode on Nintendo Switch, regardless of whether Handheld Mode Boost is enabled or disabled. For that reason, this game does not support Handheld Mode Boost. "Handheld Mode Boost can be enabled while playing the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Welcome Version demo, but you will not be able to use the touch screen."

And if you're wondering about Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, this Switch 2 feature won't be supported. However, there are areas of the game that include support for touch controls when playing in handheld mode.

"While the game primarily uses button controls, some scenes, such as Mii creation and the Palette House workshop, also support touch controls. Joy-Con 2 mouse controls are not supported when playing on Nintendo Switch 2."

You can see the full FAQ for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on Nintendo's official website. It also confirms save data and islands are created separately for each user registered on a system, and notes how you can register up to 70 Miis.

For more information about the new Tomodachi Life, be sure to check out our previous "hands on" coverage here on Nintendo Life. There's also the demo you can try out right now, with the full game releasing on 16th April 2026.