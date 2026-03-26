Publisher Mega Cat Studios has confirmed that the lovely-looking retro shmup ZPF will launch on the Switch eShop next month on 16th April 2026.
Yes, it's going head-to-head with Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, though we suspect there won't be too much crossover with the games' audiences. ZPF is already available as a brand-new release for the Sega Mega Drive, with Mega Cat promising a Switch release at a later date. It's nearly here!
It looks awesome, too. The colours and sprite work is lovely, and with it being playable on proper Mega Drive hardware, there's a sense that the authenticity of this one is going to be spot on. Curiously, however, according to the Kickstarter update, it seems developer ZPF Team had to make a few minor changes to the game's presentation to get it published on modern consoles.
Here's a look at the key features:
- Go head-to-head against hordes of screen-filling bosses
- Test your skills with a rewarding scoring system that encourages bold play
- Battle through 6+ levels of surreal sci-fi, horror, and fantasy landscapes
- Master three unique characters, each with their own play style
- Experience a high-energy chiptune soundtrack that amplifies the action
What do you make of this one? Will you be picking it up? Head down to the comments section and let us know.
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