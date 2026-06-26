Update #2 [ ]: Pre-orders for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder First 4 Figures statue have now gone live.

The standard edition is currently available for the early bird offer of $524.99 and the exclusive statue is available at the time of writing for $599.99. Both statues are estimated to release in Q3 2027.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Elephant Mario comes with the following:

Elephant Mario painted resin statue

Base inspired by the game’s first level, "Welcome to the Flower Kingdom"

Limited-Edition Numbering

Authentication Card

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Elephant Mario (Exclusive Edition) comes with the following:

Elephant Mario painted resin statue

Bonus Elephant Fruit statue

Base inspired by the game’s first level, "Welcome to the Flower Kingdom"

Limited-Edition Numbering

Authentication Card

You can find out more about this statue in the original story and videos above and below.

Update #1 [ ]: First 4 Figures has now shared a look at the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Exclusive Edition statue. It includes the Elephant power-up fruit that transforms Mario.

Pre-orders and prices for this new Mario statue will be announced later this week. When we hear more, we'll provide an update.

Original Story: [Fri 26th Jun, 2026 01:30 BST]:

First 4 Figures is known for releasing all sorts of Nintendo-themed figures, and the next one on the way is "Elephant Mario" from Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

It's now teased the "standard edition" of this upcoming figure in its latest showcase, and it will be "coming soon". No price has been revealed just yet, but if you sign up to the First 4 Figures email, you'll be able to get $10 off when pre-orders open on 2nd July 2026. An "exclusive edition" will also be offered.

Here's a bit about this Elephant Mario statue and the dimensions are below this:

The statue depicts Elephant Mario in his favorite fit, his blue overalls and iconic red cap, set in a wide, powerful stance. He is positioned on a textured, grassy base inspired by the game’s first level, "Welcome to the Flower Kingdom."

This reveal follows the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park earlier this year.