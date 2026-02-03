Update [ ]: Whoops, it looks like we got some wires crossed there. As pointed out, Koei Tecmo shared updated worldwide sales numbers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment late last month, showing that the game is, in fact, off to a rather good start from a sales perspective. We apologise for getting things wrong in our initial post below!

Since Koei Tecmo published AOI in Japan, Nintendo will only report the sales outside the region. So, while overseas sales did not exceed one million by Dec 2025 (hence its exclusion from Nintendo's latest financial report), the Japanese numbers pushed it over the mark. However, Metroid Prime 4's omission still signifies a slow start for Samus' latest.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Anyway, back to business! Financial reports, eh? Again, we apologise for the mistake!

Original Story: Nintendo's latest financial report is in, giving us the official sales numbers for all of its best-selling games as of 31st December 2025. We already highlighted the best-sellers, in fact, but we couldn't help but notice that both Metroid Prime 4: Beyond — in either its Switch 1 or Switch 2 editions — and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment were missing from the list.

We don't have concrete sales numbers for either of the three releases there (counting Metroid Prime 4's two editions separately), but what we do know is that none of them exceeded one million sales by the time the year was up.

Now, sure, such a cutoff point means that MP4 would have had to exceed the big 'one milly' in under four weeks, which is a slightly tight turnaround, and sales being split between the two console versions was never going to help things — there's every chance that combining the Switch 1 and 2 editions pushes the title past the milestone — but come on. We would have thought that after that much waiting, general hype would boost the numbers a little.

Koei Tecmo announced that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment had surpassed one million sales late last month, but it seems that this wasn't the case by the cutoff for Nintendo's figures in December. Again, Switch 2 exclusivity and it not being a new mainline Zelda might have tempered sales a little, but considering that its predecessor shifted three million copies in its first week on the market, we imagined this would come out of the gate a little stronger.

As we mentioned, we don't have the precise sales numbers for either of these titles just yet, so MP4 may well be closing in on one million already, while Hyrule Warriors reaches for two. Perhaps they'll make an appearance in the next financial update... surely...

You'll find a rundown of all the Switch 2 titles that did surpass one million sales in Q3 in our coverage below.