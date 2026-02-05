There was some shock earlier this week when Nintendo's financials seemingly confirmed that neither the Switch or Switch 2 version of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond had cracked one million sales. So, how about the combined figures?

Well, Game File journalist Stephen Totilo has now reached out to Nintendo and got an official confirmation that the "combined sales" of the two titles have surpassed the one million mark. Here's the message relayed on social media:

"Following some consternation yesterday about neither the Switch nor Switch 2 versions of Metroid Prime 4 (Dec. 4) making Nintendo's million-seller list for the period ending Dec 31, a Nintendo rep confirmed to me today that the combined sales of those 2 versions have in fact passed a million copies"

Again, Nintendo hasn't released the exact sales figures for either version, or the combined figures in this case, but this latest update likely puts these sales more in line with the typical performance of the Prime series, even if the individual releases got off to a slow start.

The side-scroller entry Metroid Dread, which released on the Switch in 2021, is currently the Metroid series' best-selling game, with over three million sales. As for how Beyond stacks up against other Prime releases, the original Metroid Prime game remains the most successful entry, and the more recent Remaster on the Switch was able to surpass the million mark in a matter of months.

Of course, it's not known if Beyond has actually met Nintendo's sales expectations at this early stage, and there are many other factors to consider, including the title's lengthy development cycle, its cross-generation release, and a launch window in one of the busiest years on record for Nintendo - with the Switch 2 just getting started.