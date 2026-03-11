Following an update to Octopath Traveler 0 just days ago, Square Enix has now rolled out an update for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake.

This title originally arrived on the Switch, Switch 2 and other platforms last October and has already received some patches since then. As for this latest one, which bumps it up to Version 1.0.2.0, it's made some subtle but significant updates.

While this update for the two-in-one RPG package isn't the biggest, there are still some notable updates included in this latest patch. This includes some difficulty adjustments, improvements like faster ship movement in the second game, and a fix for a bug tied to Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake bonus items.

Here's the full rundown (via Steam):

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (March 2026)

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake Update - An update (version 1.0.2.0) for the game was released on 03/09/2026.

The patch contains the following changes:



DRAGON QUEST I



The way the protagonist’s attributes change when leveling up on the “Dragon Quest” and “Draconian Quest” difficulties has been adjusted.

DRAGON QUEST II



The ship now moves faster.



A bug which could cause the screen to freeze after fading to black when players obtained the Yggdrasil leaf in Yggdrasil's Arbour has been fixed.

Miscellaneous Updates



More “Traveller’s Tips” entries have been added concerning game systems and progress.



A bug which left players with DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake save data unable to claim bonus items on SteamDeck has been fixed.



Other minor bugs have been fixed.

If you haven't already tried out Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, it's well worth a look if you're a fan of the series and RPGs in general.

"Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a deeply satisfying follow-up to last year’s remake project, closing out the Erdrick trilogy on a fittingly high note. A gorgeous art style, tons of new content and quality-of-life updates, and a wonderful soundtrack all combine to make this one an easy recommendation for any retro JRPG fans."

In case you somehow missed it, Square Enix also released Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined for Switch 2 and Switch last month.