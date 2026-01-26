Koei Tecmo has confirmed that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has now surpassed 1 million copies sold.

This comes via key financial data (thanks, RPG Site) in which Age of Imprisonment is listed with a note stating 'Over 1 million copies sold worldwide' when translated. Seems pretty clear to us!

The game launched on 6th November 2025 exclusively for the Switch 2 and tells the story of the Imprisoning War referenced in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It still has a little ways to go to surpass Age of Calamity on Switch at 4 million copies sold, but we have to keep in mind the much larger install base of the Switch compared to Switch 2.

Overall, it's a great start for the game, and it thoroughly deserves to see sustained success.

Plans to make Age of Imprisonment came to fruition quickly for Koei Tecmo and Nintendo, with producer Yosuke Hayashi pitching the idea after playing Tears of the Kingdom during the weekend immediately after launch.

We gave the game a score of 9/10 in our review and called it the "best entry in this spin-off franchise to date".