Following a firmware update for the Switch 2 and Switch in November, Nintendo has now rolled out a December update (and perhaps the final system update of 2025).

According to the official Nintendo support page, this latest update includes some general system stability improvements. If we hear about anything going on behind the scenes here, such as compatibility updates for existing Switch titles, we'll be sure to let you know.

Nintendo Switch 2 Update - Version 21.1.0 (8th December 2025)

"General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Once again, this same update has been rolled out for the original Switch as well. The same patch notes have been released for this system on the support page. To manually perform this update, navigate to the System Settings from the HOME Menu, select System Update and the update will begin.

The Switch 2 has now been available for six months. During this time, Nintendo has released nine firmware updates for the system (and almost every single update has contained a note about stability improvements). It's also updated Switch game compatibility and even released game upgrades for select titles.

In some other update news, Nintendo has also released a new patch for its battle royale racer F-Zero 99 today. Nintendo Music has also received a new album today.