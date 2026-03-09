A Pokémon-meets-Minecraft life sim has been at the top of our 'Pokémon spin-offs we'd love to see' list for, well, forever, and last week, TPC finally made it happen.
If you have taken one look at any of the Pokémon Pokopia marketing, then you'll know how adorable it is. This is a game that sees you hop into the shoes of a humanoid Ditto, setting out to rebuild a fallen region by creating creature habitats and making friends along the way.
It's a delightful little concept, one that we were particularly enamoured with in our 8/10 review. "Pokémon Pokopia is the freshest Pokémon experience in a long time, bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity," Alana Hagues wrote. "It’s an easy game to get swallowed up in, even with a few gameplay and progression issues that need ironing out."