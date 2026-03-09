Why don't you guys do this a week after a release like push square lol. Anyway, I do still need to feel what the gameplay loop is like further in the game. So far, as much as I'm loving the game and would love to give it a higher score, it's about an 8 or 8.5. The one thing I can't help feel like is missing to make it perfect is combat. DQ Builders literally has it, idk why the team decided not to have it. It makes sense for pokemon, even within the premise of this game. Considering ur out here discovering pokemon maybe some of them could be hostile or require you to calm them down by beating them to a pulp lol

And my other issue is that only a certain amount of pokemon can be out roaming around. I guess it was too taxing for them but even then surely they could've made it so more than 20ish pokemon per area are roaming around. Like ur probably missing out on some of the admittedly funny dialog and interactions and you wouldn't even know

Other than that, it's fun making homes for pokemon and slowly making the world come to life and look nice and pretty. The interactions are cute. It's fun to explore and increase ur pokedex and environment level. The little tidbits of lore and journals you find around the world are actually so good and quite dark lmao. Looking forward to continuing