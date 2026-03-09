Pokémon Pokopia - Smearguru
Image: Nintendo

A Pokémon-meets-Minecraft life sim has been at the top of our 'Pokémon spin-offs we'd love to see' list for, well, forever, and last week, TPC finally made it happen.

If you have taken one look at any of the Pokémon Pokopia marketing, then you'll know how adorable it is. This is a game that sees you hop into the shoes of a humanoid Ditto, setting out to rebuild a fallen region by creating creature habitats and making friends along the way.

It's a delightful little concept, one that we were particularly enamoured with in our 8/10 review. "Pokémon Pokopia is the freshest Pokémon experience in a long time, bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity," Alana Hagues wrote. "It’s an easy game to get swallowed up in, even with a few gameplay and progression issues that need ironing out."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

We'd wager that a bunch of you lovely lot have been getting to grips with this one over the weekend, so it's time to share with us what you make of the spin-off so far with a review score of your own.

You can leave your Pokopia rating in the poll below. And if you're still in the early stages of crafting and you're not completely settled on a score yet, you're more than welcome to leave your gut reaction now, then come back and change your vote at any time!

What score would you give Pokémon Pokopia (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thank you for voting! What has been your favourite Pokopia moment so far? Let us know in the comments.