Resident Evil Requiem launched in a pretty solid state on Switch 2 a couple of weeks ago now, but that hasn't stopped Capcom from tinkering away with the hybrid version behind the scenes, as it has today received a small patch.

The ver. 1.1.1 update is now available on Switch 2, fixing an issue that would prevent game progression and improving "overall playability".

Yep, that's it. Okay, so perhaps this isn't the biggest update we've ever seen, but any improvements are always a welcome sight. The full patch notes were shared on the official Resident Evil website, and we have gathered all two bullet points together for you to check out below... just don't go in expecting a long read.

Resident Evil Requiem Ver. 1.1.1 (9th March 2026)

- Issues which blocked player progress under specific conditions have been fixed.

- Multiple fixes to improve overall playability have also been implemented.

Well, there you have it! The update adds to an already stellar game at lunch. "Resident Evil Requiem sets a new benchmark for a series that has been pretty consistently great for the last decade or so," Ollie Reynolds wrote in our review. "By combining classic survival horror with the more action-focused gameplay of RE4, the result is an experience paced to perfection."