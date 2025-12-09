Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Nintendo's been busy getting in its final updates of 2025, and alongside a system update for the Switch 2 and Switch this week, it's also put out a new update for its battle royale racer F-Zero 99.

According to the official patch notes, this includes "new additions", various adjustments and changes, as well as the usual fixes. Some of these new additions includes "new secret tracks" and a music player has also been added to the title.

Here's the full rundown of this latest update, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

F-Zero 99 - Version 1.7.0 (8th December 2025)

New Additions

The Frozen Tour Event will be held this year. All tracks in the game will be covered in snow and appear as frozen tracks. By collecting Gem Sparks that appear on the frozen tracks, players can get event-exclusive rewards. The Frozen World Tour will also return during the event period. Earn points and aim for a high score in a series of nine three-lap races across various F-ZERO worlds. Frozen World Tour high-score rankings will be added to the weekly leaderboard. This ranking will be reset every Sunday at 4:00 p.m. PST (00:00 UTC). A player ranking in 999th place or higher in the Frozen World Tour’s weekly high-score ranking will get a special badge. (This badge features the same design as last year’s badge, and players who have already earned it are not eligible to earn another.) The Frozen Tour Event and Frozen World Tour will be held from December 15, 2025, to January 19, 2026.

Added Elite leaderboard. S20+ pilots will now appear on the Elite leaderboard and be globally ranked. You can select Leaderboard from the Main Menu and then toggle between the weekly leaderboard and Elite leaderboard. The Elite leaderboard will be reset every three months (Feb. 1, May 1, Aug. 1, Nov. 1). Once the Elite leaderboard is reset, you must complete at least one race to be placed on the Elite leaderboard.

Added S50 Elite status for pilots who achieve S50. During the game, this status will be displayed as a Falcon emblem. Global rankings for the S50 Elite can be viewed on the Elite leaderboard. The S50 Elite global rankings will also be displayed at the top of your Pilot Card and will be visible to other players at the start of races and to players spectating. S50 Elite players compete for the top world rankings based on Elite points. Elite points are calculated based on the outcome of races against S50 Elite Rivals, and the S50 Elite world rankings will be determined based on these points. Winning or losing races against Rivals at S49 or below or in Classic races will not affect Elite points. When the Elite leaderboard is reset, S50 Elite and S49 players will be reset to their initial S49 skill ratings. S50 Elite players’ Elite points will also be reset. If you reach S50 Elite again in a new season, you will be awarded 1,000 Elite points and placed on the Elite leaderboard.

Added Lucky Tokens. Each Lucky Token allows you to play Lucky Ranks one time. You'll earn one token per day, and up to six can be held for later use. You can also unlock additional tokens from leveling up or when you didn’t match with tokens.

Added three new Secret Tracks. They will occasionally appear in F-ZERO 99 and Mini Prix modes. Increased the frequency with which Secret Tracks will appear.

Added a music player. Select Music Player from the Workshop menu to access it.

Added backdrops that can be used to customize Pilot Cards and emotes that can be sent at specific points during races. After specified conditions are met, these can be used for customization. Added 20 backdrops that can be obtained via Lucky Ranks. Added eight emotes that can be acquired during the limited-time challenge. To customize your Pilot Card or set emotes—or to see what conditions are required to obtain these items—select WORKSHOP from the Main Menu and then select PILOT CARDS or EMOTES.



Other Adjustments and Changes

Adjusted the balance of skill rating gains and losses to help players reach higher ratings more quickly. Increased points earned from defeating a Rival and decreased points lost from losing to all four Rivals.

Added a World Tour tab to Records in the Workshop.

The Mystery Rank in Lucky Ranks may now contain one Bounty Chip. This gives players a chance to earn two Bounty Chips at once as a Lucky Ranks reward.



Other Fixes

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

