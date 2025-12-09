Following on from a sample of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's soundtrack last week, Nintendo Music has now followed this up with the 2019 Switch title Yoshi's Crafted World.

This follows on from other Yoshi-themed albums like Yoshi's Story from the N64 era and Yoshi's Island on the Super Nintendo. This latest soundtrack update contains 53 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Here are the full list of songs included in this latest update:

Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo Switch)

Title Screen Opening Scene 1: Start Game Opening Scene 2: Yoshis at Peace Opening Scene 3: Baby Bowser & Kamek Appear Opening Scene 4: The Forest World Map 1 Main Theme Course Clear Course Clear: Results Big, Beefy Boss Poochy Pups Appear Challenge Course Lobby Go for the Flower! Beyond the Wild Chatting before the Boss Battle Boss Transformation: Tin-Can Condor Bigger, Beefier Boss Boss Defeated Chatting with Kamek after the Boss Battle Found a Dream Gem - Part 1 Found a Dream Gem - Part 2 Found a Dream Gem - Part 3 World Map 2 Clickity-Clack Attack (First Half) Clickity-Clack Attack (Second Half) Clickity-Clack Attack (Before the Goal) Yoshi's Expedition Boss Transformation: Spike the Piranha World Map 3 Yards of Yarn What's It Gonna Be?! Floppy March Icy Oceans World Map 4 Dwelling Place of the Ninja Boss Transformation: Burt the Ball & Gator Train World Map 5 Rocket Launch A Teeny, Tiny Universe Nighttime Crafts Ducking through Danger Chatting before the Boss Battle (Great King Bowser) The Great King Bowser: Transformation The Great King Bowser Chatting before the Boss Battle (Mega Baby Bowser) Mega Baby Bowser Appears Final Fightsd and Last Hurrahs Chatting after the Boss Battle Sundream Stone Restored The Yoshis' Wish Staff Credits Ending Round and Round

Nintendo Music has also been updated to Version 1.5.0 this week. According to some extra details (via OatmealDome), this includes a "Year in Review" feature, which hasn't been made available just yet.