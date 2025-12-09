Yoshis Crafted World
Image: Nintendo

Following on from a sample of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's soundtrack last week, Nintendo Music has now followed this up with the 2019 Switch title Yoshi's Crafted World.

This follows on from other Yoshi-themed albums like Yoshi's Story from the N64 era and Yoshi's Island on the Super Nintendo. This latest soundtrack update contains 53 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Here are the full list of songs included in this latest update:

Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo Switch)

  1. Title Screen
  2. Opening Scene 1: Start Game
  3. Opening Scene 2: Yoshis at Peace
  4. Opening Scene 3: Baby Bowser & Kamek Appear
  5. Opening Scene 4: The Forest
  6. World Map 1
  7. Main Theme
  8. Course Clear
  9. Course Clear: Results
  10. Big, Beefy Boss
  11. Poochy Pups Appear
  12. Challenge Course Lobby
  13. Go for the Flower!
  14. Beyond the Wild
  15. Chatting before the Boss Battle
  16. Boss Transformation: Tin-Can Condor
  17. Bigger, Beefier Boss
  18. Boss Defeated
  19. Chatting with Kamek after the Boss Battle
  20. Found a Dream Gem - Part 1
  21. Found a Dream Gem - Part 2
  22. Found a Dream Gem - Part 3
  23. World Map 2
  24. Clickity-Clack Attack (First Half)
  25. Clickity-Clack Attack (Second Half)
  26. Clickity-Clack Attack (Before the Goal)
  27. Yoshi's Expedition
  28. Boss Transformation: Spike the Piranha
  29. World Map 3
  30. Yards of Yarn
  31. What's It Gonna Be?!
  32. Floppy March
  33. Icy Oceans
  34. World Map 4
  35. Dwelling Place of the Ninja
  36. Boss Transformation: Burt the Ball & Gator Train
  37. World Map 5
  38. Rocket Launch
  39. A Teeny, Tiny Universe
  40. Nighttime Crafts
  41. Ducking through Danger
  42. Chatting before the Boss Battle (Great King Bowser)
  43. The Great King Bowser: Transformation
  44. The Great King Bowser
  45. Chatting before the Boss Battle (Mega Baby Bowser)
  46. Mega Baby Bowser Appears
  47. Final Fightsd and Last Hurrahs
  48. Chatting after the Boss Battle
  49. Sundream Stone Restored
  50. The Yoshis' Wish
  51. Staff Credits
  52. Ending
  53. Round and Round

Nintendo Music has also been updated to Version 1.5.0 this week. According to some extra details (via OatmealDome), this includes a "Year in Review" feature, which hasn't been made available just yet.

Will you be listening to this latest soundtrack on Nintendo Music? What else would you like to see added? Let us know in the comments.