Following on from a sample of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's soundtrack last week, Nintendo Music has now followed this up with the 2019 Switch title Yoshi's Crafted World.
This follows on from other Yoshi-themed albums like Yoshi's Story from the N64 era and Yoshi's Island on the Super Nintendo. This latest soundtrack update contains 53 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 11 minutes.
Here are the full list of songs included in this latest update:
Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo Switch)
- Title Screen
- Opening Scene 1: Start Game
- Opening Scene 2: Yoshis at Peace
- Opening Scene 3: Baby Bowser & Kamek Appear
- Opening Scene 4: The Forest
- World Map 1
- Main Theme
- Course Clear
- Course Clear: Results
- Big, Beefy Boss
- Poochy Pups Appear
- Challenge Course Lobby
- Go for the Flower!
- Beyond the Wild
- Chatting before the Boss Battle
- Boss Transformation: Tin-Can Condor
- Bigger, Beefier Boss
- Boss Defeated
- Chatting with Kamek after the Boss Battle
- Found a Dream Gem - Part 1
- Found a Dream Gem - Part 2
- Found a Dream Gem - Part 3
- World Map 2
- Clickity-Clack Attack (First Half)
- Clickity-Clack Attack (Second Half)
- Clickity-Clack Attack (Before the Goal)
- Yoshi's Expedition
- Boss Transformation: Spike the Piranha
- World Map 3
- Yards of Yarn
- What's It Gonna Be?!
- Floppy March
- Icy Oceans
- World Map 4
- Dwelling Place of the Ninja
- Boss Transformation: Burt the Ball & Gator Train
- World Map 5
- Rocket Launch
- A Teeny, Tiny Universe
- Nighttime Crafts
- Ducking through Danger
- Chatting before the Boss Battle (Great King Bowser)
- The Great King Bowser: Transformation
- The Great King Bowser
- Chatting before the Boss Battle (Mega Baby Bowser)
- Mega Baby Bowser Appears
- Final Fightsd and Last Hurrahs
- Chatting after the Boss Battle
- Sundream Stone Restored
- The Yoshis' Wish
- Staff Credits
- Ending
- Round and Round
Nintendo Music has also been updated to Version 1.5.0 this week. According to some extra details (via OatmealDome), this includes a "Year in Review" feature, which hasn't been made available just yet.