Nintendo released a new system firmware update for the Switch 2 last week, and it's once again led to a bunch of Switch games receiving compatibility updates.

We've already covered the updates for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition and Crypt of the NecroDancer, and it appears one other game that's also been fixed is Mega Mall Story from the Kairosoft series.

According to Nintendo's official compatibility page, the management simulation title was updated earlier this week, with "previously identified issues" now resolved.

Unfortunately, Mega Mall Story 2 is still apparently "unsupported" on Nintendo's platform, and other Kairosoft titles like Game Dev Story also appear to have issues.

Apart from this fix for Mega Mall Story, some issues have also reportedly been identified some other titles. This includes a problem with Streets of Rage 4, which abruptly closes the game if you select 'Extra' from the menu. And, Hazel Sky also has some graphics issues.

If you didn't already see it, a compatibility update was also released for NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition and multiple other games like DOOM + DOOM II.