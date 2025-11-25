Nintendo dropped a major Switch 2 and Switch firmware update earlier this month, and it's now followed this up with a much smaller patch.

Although this firmware update isn't a big one, it does appear to address some important issues. This includes an issue where a few Error Codes would repeatedly occur when attempting to perform a transfer between the Switch and Switch 2. There are also some fixes specifically tied to the Switch 2's Sleep Mode and Airplane Mode.

Apart from this, are some general system improvements on both platforms, focused on making both devices super stable.

- Fixed an issue where Error Code: 2011-0301 or Error Code: 2168-0002 would repeatedly occur on a Nintendo Switch when attempting a system transfer using local communication from a Nintendo Switch system to a Nintendo Switch 2 system. - Fixed an issue where sometimes, after waking up the system from Sleep Mode or turning off Airplane Mode, wireless controllers or Bluetooth audio devices were unable to connect. - General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

- Fixed an issue where Error Code: 2011-0301 or Error Code: 2168-0002 would repeatedly occur on a Nintendo Switch when attempting a system transfer using local communication from a Nintendo Switch system to a Nintendo Switch 2 system. - General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

If there is anything else revealed about this latest update for the Switch 2 and Switch, we'll let you know. This again follows Version 21.0.0, which included updates to the HOME Menu, GameChat, Game Card-related updates, and more. Nintendo also upgraded the Switch 2's controllers earlier this month.