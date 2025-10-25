In some absolutely huge industry news this week, Microsoft yesterday announced the Halo series would be coming to PlayStation 5, with a new remake of Master Chief's original mission due out in 2026.

While there have been rumours for some time now about this iconic series being brought across to other console platforms, it's now official. And sure enough, the announcement has spawned all sorts of emotions and reactions across the gaming landscape.

On the Nintendo front, some fans are already calling for the popular first-person shooter series to come to the Switch 2. While there's no word from Xbox about this, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has issued a reminder about how Xbox is very much open to supporting the Switch 2 going forward, and how Microsoft's gaming division has already received "excellent support" from Nintendo.

Here's what he had to say about this during a recent chat with Famitsu, according to a rough translation:

"We are making efforts to lower the barrier to entry for people to play our games through services like Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Game Pass. However, if there are people who want to play our games on the PlayStation 5 or the Nintendo Switch 2, we would love for them to play our games on those platforms. In that regard, we have received excellent support from both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Nintendo."

Spencer has previously mentioned this year how the Xbox team is "really looking forward" to supporting the Switch 2, so now that the new hybrid system has been released (and more developers are finally getting their hands on dev kits), maybe we'll be getting some more announcements going forward.

Xbox has also stated over the past year how it wants to bring more games to more platforms, and even did a deal in 2023 to revive the Call of Duty series on Nintendo devices. Last year, it also released games like Grounded and Pentiment on the Switch.