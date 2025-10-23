Today's Fallout Day Broadcast delivered a very nice surprise to Switch 2 owners: Bethesda is bringing Fallout 4 to the hybrid console in 2026 in the form of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition.
The Anniversary Edition includes the base game and all six official add-ons — Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the three Workshop expansions. Plus there's over 150 pieces of Creation Club content to discover. New weapons, different breeds of Dogmeat (that's your dog companion in-game, in case you've never heard of this good boy), new quests... it's a big ol' package, let's just say.
The teaser above doesn't really tell us much about this port, so we'll likely have to wait until next year for some more info on how it looks and runs. We've popped some screens from the Steam version of the game below just so you get an idea of what the game looks like.
For now, here's a brief rundown of the plot — taking place a decade after Fallout 3, you are the sole survivor of Vault 111. After your spouse is murdered and your son is kidnapped, you step out into the world of the Commonwealth, a huge post-apocalyptic wasteland region which encompasses Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. Your goal? To save your kid, of course.
The fourth numbered Fallout game was praised for its world, customisation, and amount of freedom available, but many thought it wasn't much of a step forward compared to Fallout 3, and many of the game's RPG elements were toned down slightly. Still, it garnered a fair amount of acclaim and has grown in many people's estimation in the 10 years since.
We're now suddenly realising that Fallout 4 is a decade old on 10th November. How did that happen?
Fallout 4 comes to Switch 2 next year! Will you be stepping out into the Commonwealth? Let us know in the comments.
Assuming performance is alright and the download size isn't bloated, I'll be picking this up.
Shame there is no physical version.
I'd have been up for adding this to the Switch collection.
I would have loved to see Fallout 3 and New Vegas on the Switch.
Will likely pick this up, wonder if it has mod support since it evidently based on the latest version of it.
I really enjoyed playing Skyrim Anniversary Edition with all the creation content integrated in, would love to do the same with Fallout on Switch 2.
Though I think that "150" number might be misleading, as the dog breeds and weapon/armour paints are available separately and together.
@Daimando With how far out 5 is, I wouldn't be surprised if they aren't being saved for later. Either dropping the originals or remasters
Can we hope for a proper 1080p 60 fps?
@Medic_alert If it is a game key-card I would prefer for it to be digital only.
We do not need "Fallout 4 Nintendo Switch 2 plastic only edition".
Couldn't remaster New Vegas or bring out New London officially, could you Bethesda. What a joke.
A lot of announcements today. Was there something that I missed?
The only decent thing announced in the whole presentation. Still waiting for Oblivion remastered for NS2, but I guess this makes up for the “less desirable” games recently announced.
@Tasuki Yep. New Vegas console version sucks. Would've loved a cleaned up Switch edition, but never expect anything of Bethesda anymore.
Great, let's replay a game I played 10 years ago.
@Medic_alert Dang so not even GKC. It is quite the big download.
@MattmanForever I played New Vegas on PS3 but it crashed quite a lot and when I got the DLC I couldn't access the Dead Money part of it at all. I had to fully experience the game on Steam later on as well as on GOG.
@N8tiveT3ch Well after quite the rumor mill Assassin's Creed Shadow has finally been formally announced for Switch 2 and as for Fallout 4 coming to Switch 2 it is a nice and welcome surprise as many thought it would be a remaster of New Vegas that would be announced instead and today happened to be Fallout Day so I don't think anyone expected this announcement.
100% getting this. Love Fallout 3 and 4 and whilst I would have preferred New Vegas as it's the only one I haven't played, I have been hoping we'd get Fallout on Switch for ages!
The amount 3rd party announcement today was legit exciting, getting Fallout day 1 for sure!
Wait, I thought today's Direct was strictly about Kirby Air Riders.😵😄 How are we getting so many juicy ports announced at the same time? I could bellyache about Bethesda seemingly skipping F3/NV (unless the latter require Oblivion's levels of dedicated reworking to resurface on modern platforms at all) or about Dishonored series still being nowhere in sight... but what I've tried of F4 earlier has got me quite interested in this game as well, and now I won't have to rely on PS+ or cram the sideload on Deck. It might just become one of the higher priorities on my eShop wishlist next year.
First Fallout on Switch that isn't a mobile port. I'll buy this, for sure.
After AC Shadows, now we have this announcement. What's going on today?? Was there a Partner's Direct I didn't know about?
Love me some Fallout. About time it comes to a Nintendo console!
No Nintendo Switch 1 version? How lame.
So there's an uproar when it comes to GKC but not when a game is digital only, because this game is digital only.
Kudos to still being able to milk this trash for more money.
Never played any of these before. This is the sort of game that I would've considered picking up if there was a real physical version (not GKC) to see what the commotion was about, but since there isn't, it's an easy pass for me.
@UltimateOtaku91 For the record, I also complain about digital only releases for large games like this. Though I don't mind them as much for tiny cheap indie games.
@Vyacheslav333 Bethesda could barely get a functional release on the PS4. A Switch 1 port was never gonna happen.
I have Fallout 4 with all dlcs on two Steam accounts playtime clocking at 1,623.4 and 569 hours respectively so I don't think I'd want to play Fallout 4 AE Switch 2 edition in the foreseeable future if at all.
@topsekret Yeah there's no excuse for big AAA developers not to support physical, although this one may get one in the future like with the Oblivion Remaster.
@UltimateOtaku91 The funny thing is, a new Bluey game got announced today and it's getting a real physical Switch 2 release (I'm looking forward to the Nintendo Life article on that for obvious reasons lol), but these AAA devs refuse to do real physical releases. 🤣
The lack of any physical presence for this could make it easier for LRG to secure a release in the future. And they have a relationship with Bethesda for the Doom games.
3rd party adoption of Switch2 is absolutely a good thing…. Fallout4, AC Shadows and 40k Rogue Trader all announced in same week. Really positive and has me hopeful for BG3 and RDR2.
F3 and NV are better games. I am disappointed its just Fallout 4 being ported
Day 1 for sure.
@Zuljaras and moreover a plastic edition surviving a gamma irradiated wasteland is about as durable as a brick of cheese under a welding torch.
@Indielink Well, we have a fine port of Dying Light on Switch 1, so...
