Today's Fallout Day Broadcast delivered a very nice surprise to Switch 2 owners: Bethesda is bringing Fallout 4 to the hybrid console in 2026 in the form of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition.

The Anniversary Edition includes the base game and all six official add-ons — Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the three Workshop expansions. Plus there's over 150 pieces of Creation Club content to discover. New weapons, different breeds of Dogmeat (that's your dog companion in-game, in case you've never heard of this good boy), new quests... it's a big ol' package, let's just say.

The teaser above doesn't really tell us much about this port, so we'll likely have to wait until next year for some more info on how it looks and runs. We've popped some screens from the Steam version of the game below just so you get an idea of what the game looks like.

For now, here's a brief rundown of the plot — taking place a decade after Fallout 3, you are the sole survivor of Vault 111. After your spouse is murdered and your son is kidnapped, you step out into the world of the Commonwealth, a huge post-apocalyptic wasteland region which encompasses Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. Your goal? To save your kid, of course.

The fourth numbered Fallout game was praised for its world, customisation, and amount of freedom available, but many thought it wasn't much of a step forward compared to Fallout 3, and many of the game's RPG elements were toned down slightly. Still, it garnered a fair amount of acclaim and has grown in many people's estimation in the 10 years since.

We're now suddenly realising that Fallout 4 is a decade old on 10th November. How did that happen?

Fallout 4 comes to Switch 2 next year! Will you be stepping out into the Commonwealth? Let us know in the comments.