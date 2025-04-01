One of the most surprising and intriguing rumours in recent months concerns the potential launch of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2. Microsoft has been bullish in moving some of its biggest games over to rival platforms, including the likes of Forza Horizon 5 (on PS5), Grounded, and Pentiment, so while it hasn't officially confirmed or even hinted at a release, Halo on the Switch seems like a pretty sure-fire possibility at this point.

According to The Verge's Tom Warren during an episode of 'The Xbox Two' podcast, however, The Master Chief Collection may not launch on the Switch 2 in its complete form (thanks, Pure Xbox). What this means exactly is unclear as Tom was being purposely vague (and we don't blame him), but essentially, this is what he had to say:

"I don't know if it's going to be 'collection', in the sense - I wouldn't think of it as every game, put it that way... [that's] probably the most I can say on it."

We can only speculate as to what this means, exactly. Could it be that Xbox opts to launch each game individually? On the one hand, it would be pretty cool to see each game listed separately on the Switch 2's homescreen, but at the same time, it feels like that would be a bit of a rubbish deal.

That's one possibility, but it could also be that Xbox decides to launch one collection containing the original Bungie trilogy and a second containing Halo: Reach, Halo 4, and possibly even Halo 5: Guardians (which isn't part of the current Master Chief Collection).

Whatever happens, we're confident that we'll be hearing about it fairly soon, even if it isn't announced during the upcoming Switch 2 Direct.