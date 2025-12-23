Bloober Team has recently been busy with the Switch 2 versions of Cronos: The New Dawn and Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition, but did you know it's got one other mysterious Nintendo release in the pipeline?

In case you missed it, in July last year, the Polish-based horror developer teased it was working on a new project specifically for Nintendo platforms known as 'Project M'. Now, in a new interview with Nintendo Insider, the studio's CEO Piotr Babieno has revealed that the first details about this title could be shared "very soon".

To add to this, this new game apparently has a "bold twist" which is part of a "vision that could only exist on Nintendo hardware". Fans of titles such as Eternal Darkness, the indie game Limbo, and iconic video game horror series should feel right at home. Here's the full exchange:

While the title hasn’t been announced, can you go into what players should expect from Project M, the Nintendo platform exclusive horror title from Bloober? Piotr Babieno: "You have no idea how hard it is for me not to reveal what Project M truly is—but for now, it’s still too early to talk about it. We’re confident that we’ll be able to share the first details very soon. "What I can say is this: fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo, and Eternal Darkness will immediately feel at home. That said, Project M introduces a bold twist—one that no horror game has ever explored before. This is a vision that could only exist on Nintendo hardware."

When details about 'Project M' originally surfaced last year, it was described as having a budget "significantly smaller" than the company's usual projects, and is a game being developed "in cooperation with the world's best creators for Nintendo platforms".

When we find out more about this new project for Nintendo's systems, we'll let you know.