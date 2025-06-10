Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 821k

Nintendo's platforms were notably absent from the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 announcement, so what exactly is going on here now that the 10-year deal has been done and the Switch 2 is officially in the hands of consumers?

Although there have been no public updates, according to Kotaku's senior reporter Ethan Gach, Nintendo and Microsoft still plan to announce something in the future. It's not exactly the most thrilling development, but when Kotaku reached out to Microsoft about this, it was reassured it's still happening:

"But what about the Switch 2? More than two-years after Microsoft and Nintendo entered into an agreement to bring Call of Duty to Switch, nothing has materialized. Sources close to the matter tell Kotaku that both sides are still working on it."

GameSpot also got in contact with Activision and was told "both sides are still working on it" – adding how the team is "committed to getting the franchise on Switch" and details will be shared when they're ready.

Microsoft and Nintendo originally entered a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo's platforms back in 2022, with the deal made legally binding in 2023. This then followed with Microsoft being given the all-clear on the Activision Blizzard acquisition later on in the same year, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 arriving on multiple platforms last year.

So, if you were wondering, yes – Call of Duty is still coming in some way or form to Nintendo's hardware in the future.