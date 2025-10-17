Nintendo has apparently requested its global suppliers to pump out as many as 25 million Switch 2 console units by the end of March 2026, Bloomberg reports (paywalled).

If the Big N can manage this, it would set the company up for meeting the demands of what's set to be a record-breaking first year of sales for the new console.

According to Bloomberg, "people familiar with the matter" say that Nintendo has requested a boost in production in order to maximise potential sales across Christmas as Switch 2 continues to crush expectations.

Analysts were already predicting it will sell 17.6 million devices by the end of March 2026, so with these production figures, that figure looks to be comfortably surpassed and reach 20 million, at least based on shipping estimates from its assembly partners.

Bloomberg Intelligence industry analyst Nathan Naidu says that this "reinforces our view that its 15 million unit-sales target is conservative and a guidance upgrade appears imminent."

"The console sold 5.8 million units in its first month globally vs. the original Switch’s 2.7 million launch sales" he continues, though still considers that there are risks regarding US tariffs, and that Nintendo "might need to follow Microsoft and Sony in raising US prices of its consoles."

Still, with Nintendo already looking comfortable to surpass industry sales predictions (and thrashing its own modest predictions) for Switch 2 in its first year, and despite controversies over screen quality, Game-Key cards and the general state of the economy overall not having the kind of impact on sales some may have feared, it seems they are keen to push the advantage while the going is good for the console.

Indeed, and as pointed out by Bloomberg, it shows a company in full flight, going all-out to secure success for their flagship device. Sales are already trending 77% ahead of the original Switch's launch in the US (as per Circana), it's clear Nintendo is trying to make the most of the general excitement of the console.

In the past year, overall shares in Nintendo having also risen by 50%; and, the time of writing, its Tokyo-traded shares actually rose by an additional 2.6%.

So, with a predicted 68% growth in annual revenue expected to be announced next month; things are certainly looking rosy for the Mario and pals just now.

Reckon they'll manage to surpass 20 million sales, or match the units produced, by March? Let us know your thoughts!