The Switch 2 got off to a flying start at launch, and we've now got a little more insight about the system's sales in the US.

According to Circana's Mat Piscatella, Nintendo's new hybrid device sold 2.4 million units over its first three months on the market (from June to August), placing the system five percent ahead of the PlayStation 4's previous "record-setting pace", which shifted 2.2 million units within the same time frame.

"With 2.4M units sold LTD over its first 3 months market, Nintendo Switch 2 is now 5% ahead of the previous record setting pace of PlayStation 4, which sold 2.2M units during the 3 months ending January 2014."

Piscatella further notes how these sales were able to offset "double-digit percentage declines" across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch. It doesn't stop there, either – with the Switch 2's unit sales trending ahead of "time-aligned sales" of Nintendo's original hybrid unit.

"Nintendo Switch 2 unit sales are trending 77% ahead the time-aligned sales of the original Nintendo Switch."

Nintendo's financial results in August previously revealed Switch 2 hardware sales had "exceeded 6 million units globally" in seven weeks after launch. It also shared a regional breakdown of Switch 2 hardware sales for this period.

As for the best-selling games in the US in August, Donkey Kong Bananza made the top 10, coming in at seventh place (down from the third spot in the previous month). Although this placement does not factor in the game's digital sales.