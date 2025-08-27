We knew that the Switch 2 had gotten off to a pretty strong start, but according to recent numbers from Circana's Mat Piscatella, Nintendo's new console is doing remarkably well in the US.

In a post on Bluesky, Piscatella confirmed that Switch 2 sales have now surpassed 2 million in the US. Not only that, but the console is currently outpacing the original Switch by 75%. 75%! That's wild. According to Nintendo's most recent financial release, the console surpassed a total of 6 million sales worldwide in the seven weeks following its launch.

Hardware - Nintendo Switch 2 has now surpassed 2 million units sold in the US life-to-date. It is currently 75% ahead of the unit sales pace set by the original Nintendo Switch. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-08-27T13:00:09.706Z

Of course, a strong start is all well and good, but whether or not Nintendo can maintain its early success will be crucial in the long run. Ironically, the recent news that the original Switch consoles would actually increase in price in the US means that the Switch 2 is now a much more enticing prospect.

Why pay $400 for an OLED when you can save up an extra $50 for the successor, right?

Still, regardless of price, Nintendo will need to ensure that it's providing a steady stream of top-quality games. So far, so good, and with the likes of Kirby Air Riders, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond all scheduled to launch later this year, we reckon Nintendo will have no trouble shifting more Switch 2 units.