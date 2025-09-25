Just recently, the director of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade mentioned that Game-Key Cards for Switch 2 were somewhat of a necessary evil, stating that load times from a physical cartridge are inferior to that found on an SSD.

Now, in an interview with VGC, Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi has seemingly contradicted this viewpoint when asked about the decision to utilise Game-Key Cards. His response was simple:

"It’s not a development decision for us, it’s more of a sales strategy decision."

Welp. It seems we're not going to get a definitive answer on this, with publishers offering various reasons as to why they're opting to use Game-Key Cards for their Switch 2 games. Nakanishi's statement here lends credibility to the assumption that cost is a major factor, with Nintendo seemingly only offering publishers two options: 64GB cartridges or Game-Key Cards.

It's important to note that this isn't confirmation that Resident Evil Requiem will arrive on a Game-Key Card, but it's about as close as we're going to get. Unless we hear otherwise, we're going to assume it won't be a proper physical release.

Nakanishi also touched on the decision to launch Requiem, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil: Village on the same day (27th February 2026). He said that the team started with Village when looking at development for the Switch 2. When that went smoothly, they moved over to Requiem. In the end, they simply said “well, let’s go the whole hog and add in 7”.

So there you have it! A good day for RE fans, indeed.