Ghost of Yotei / Mario Galaxy
The latest Japanese charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu, and it has been another big week for new releases.

Switch newbie Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has got off to a reasonable start, shifting 48,265 copies in its first week and landing itself in second place. It's quite the hop, skip and a jump away from Sucker Punch Productions' latest, mind you, with Ghost of Yotei comfortably taking the top spot with 120,196 units under its debut belt.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles cropped up in third, fifth and seventh with its Switch, PS5 and Switch 2 releases splitting the board. Last week's champ, Silent Hill f, has slipped down to eighth and, somewhat expectedly given its slow start, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is nowhere to be seen.

Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (29th Sep - 5th Oct) Total Unit Sales
1

Ghost of Yotei

PS5

 120,196 NEW
2

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

Switch

 48,265

NEW
3

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Switch

 41,333 NEW
4

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

36,572

 1,837,895
5

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

PS5

24,138

NEW
6

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

PS5

 23,779
 NEW
7

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Switch 2

 12,363
 NEW
8

Silent Hill f

PS5

 9,328
 66,803
9

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

 6,839

334,335
10

Minecraft

Switch

 5,430

4,018,110

The hardware side of things is much as you might expect, though there's been a slight uptick in PS5 sales — hey, all those copies of Ghost of Yotei have to be played somewhere. The Switch 2 remains out front with 44,439 sales this week, followed by the standard PS5 and the Switch OLED.

Combining the three Switch 1 SKUs pulls in a total of 24,109 units sold this week, while the three PS5 models rack up 27,344. A win for Sony!

Position Console
 Unit Sales (29th Sep - 5th Oct)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 44,439
 2,154,061
2

PlayStation 5

 20,617

5,818,510
3

Switch OLED

 15,075
 9,215,656
4
 Switch Lite
 7,024
 6,682,065
5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

4,285

 1,011,550
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 2,442
 254,219
7

Switch

 2,010
 20,154,814
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 649 22,322
9

Xbox Series X

106

322,722
10

Xbox Series S

 82 339,681
11
 PlayStation 4

19

 7,929,957

