The latest Japanese charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu, and it has been another big week for new releases.
Switch newbie Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has got off to a reasonable start, shifting 48,265 copies in its first week and landing itself in second place. It's quite the hop, skip and a jump away from Sucker Punch Productions' latest, mind you, with Ghost of Yotei comfortably taking the top spot with 120,196 units under its debut belt.
Elsewhere, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles cropped up in third, fifth and seventh with its Switch, PS5 and Switch 2 releases splitting the board. Last week's champ, Silent Hill f, has slipped down to eighth and, somewhat expectedly given its slow start, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is nowhere to be seen.
Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:
The hardware side of things is much as you might expect, though there's been a slight uptick in PS5 sales — hey, all those copies of Ghost of Yotei have to be played somewhere. The Switch 2 remains out front with 44,439 sales this week, followed by the standard PS5 and the Switch OLED.
Combining the three Switch 1 SKUs pulls in a total of 24,109 units sold this week, while the three PS5 models rack up 27,344. A win for Sony!
