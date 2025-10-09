The latest Japanese charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu, and it has been another big week for new releases.

Switch newbie Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has got off to a reasonable start, shifting 48,265 copies in its first week and landing itself in second place. It's quite the hop, skip and a jump away from Sucker Punch Productions' latest, mind you, with Ghost of Yotei comfortably taking the top spot with 120,196 units under its debut belt.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles cropped up in third, fifth and seventh with its Switch, PS5 and Switch 2 releases splitting the board. Last week's champ, Silent Hill f, has slipped down to eighth and, somewhat expectedly given its slow start, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is nowhere to be seen.

Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (29th Sep - 5th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Ghost of Yotei PS5 120,196 NEW 2

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Switch 48,265 NEW 3 Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Switch 41,333 NEW 4

Mario Kart World Switch 2 36,572 1,837,895

5

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles PS5 24,138 NEW 6

Digimon Story: Time Stranger PS5 23,779

NEW

7

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Switch 2 12,363

NEW

8

Silent Hill f PS5 9,328

66,803

9

Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 6,839

334,335 10

Minecraft Switch 5,430

4,018,110

The hardware side of things is much as you might expect, though there's been a slight uptick in PS5 sales — hey, all those copies of Ghost of Yotei have to be played somewhere. The Switch 2 remains out front with 44,439 sales this week, followed by the standard PS5 and the Switch OLED.

Combining the three Switch 1 SKUs pulls in a total of 24,109 units sold this week, while the three PS5 models rack up 27,344. A win for Sony!

Position Console

Unit Sales (29th Sep - 5th Oct)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

44,439

2,154,061

2



PlayStation 5 20,617

5,818,510 3

Switch OLED 15,075

9,215,656

4

Switch Lite

7,024

6,682,065

5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 4,285 1,011,550

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,442

254,219

7

Switch 2,010

20,154,814

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 649 22,322

9

Xbox Series X 106 322,722 10

Xbox Series S 82 339,681

11

PlayStation 4

19 7,929,957



What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.