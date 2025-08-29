There are many Nintendo fans around the globe currently making the move from the Switch to the Switch 2, and this process has been made slightly easier – with select games offering completely free upgrades.

The latest title to offer this is the mature-rated first-person shooter High On Life. This game made its debut on the original Switch earlier this year in May, and now just months later, the Switch 2 version has been released. If you don't already own the existing Nintendo version, you can purchase the title for $40.00 / £30.49 (or your regional equivalent).

For anyone who already has this title sitting in their game library, you can get the Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack for free. This upgrade comes with not only Joy-Con 2 mouse controller support, but also other enhancements like updated textures, higher frame rate and enhanced resolution. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

High On Life: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack features:

Support for Joy-Con™ 2 mouse controls

Improved VFX Quality

Upgraded Texture Quality

Higher frame rate

Enhanced resolution

Up to 1080p resolution at 30 fps gameplay with Nintendo Switch™ 2 Dock

Again, this upgrade is a completely "free download" if you already own the existing Switch version. According to the official listing, the game file size is an estimated 28.1 GB on the Switch 2.

Apart from this title, some other free upgrades have recently rolled out for third-party titles such as Shadow Labyrinth and Disney Speedstorm. Nintendo has also offered free upgrades for multiple first-party games on the Switch 2, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The update for these entries improved the frame rate and resolution, making the movement smoother and graphics clearer.